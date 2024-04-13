DC Reveals a Major Detail About Its Multiverse

The multiverse has been an interesting cornerstone of the DC universe, with a number of emotional and high-octane crossover events being born out of the concept. As the multiverse has been destroyed and rebuilt multiple times over, the outlook on it has shifted — and a recent issue of DC's comics may have expanded that outlook even further. Spoilers for Outsiders #6 from Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, Robert Carey, Valentina Taddeo, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue finally begins to shed light on Lucius Fox's mission for the Outsiders, which is connected to mapping all of conceivable reality. Eventually, thanks to intel gathered by Drummer, The Carrier is able to generate Lucius' map, which just-so-happens to resemble a snowflake. When Lucius remarks about the "infinite number of multiverses" that their reality could contain, Drummer corrects him, suggesting that the answer is closer to 196,833. While this is only a passing detail, before the team is thrown into The Place Between the Pages and meets various characters from cancelled or retconned DC books, it does add a new level to how we can view the DC multiverse.

(Photo: DC)

What Is DC's Outsiders About?

In Outsiders, following the fallout of DC's Gotham War event, Kate Kane's Batwoman and Luke Fox will become disillusioned with the idea of established superheroing methods. This will lead them on an exciting new journey, not of superheroism, but of archaeology, as this team-of-two delve deep into the history (and, in fact, many histories) of the DC Universe.

"What we saw with Luke and Kate was they are two characters who are ready to step outside of that framework," Kelly explained in a previous interview with ScreenRant. "They've seen coming out of Gotham War, coming out of the shadow of the Bat in a very real way. They're over it. They've seen the superheroes and how the superhero system functions: you put them in jail, they get back out… it's just a giant circle. So how do we break that and the same way we break any criminal cycle is with empathy. Is with understanding the victims who are then, in turn, the perpetrators. How do we break that cycle? And that is what the Outsiders are really going to be about."

What Is the Next Big DC Event?

Absolute Power shows how Amanda Waller will use the strategic and military might of Failsafe and the otherworldly technology of the Brainiac Queen to steal all metahuman abilities from every super hero and super-villain around the globe, a threat so dire it will take the combined efforts of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Super Heroes of the DC Universe to defeat it.

Absolute Power will kick off with DC's Free Comic Book Day book, which will be available in participating comic shops on Saturday, May 4th. 2024 Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day Special Edition will be a 32-page comic featuring an original 12-page story by Waid with art by Mikel Janín, as well as a preview of Absolute Power's first issue. It will be followed by Absolute Power: Ground Zero, an official prelude that will debut in June and bridge the shocking conclusion of the Superman story "House of Brainiac" with Amanda Waller's machinations.

Outsiders #6 is now available wherever comics are sold.