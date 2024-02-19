DC: Batman Collection Announced By The Folio Society

The Folio Society collects some of Batman's most memorable stories into one high-end book.

Batman is getting The Folio Society treatment. The Folio Society, in collaboration with DC, will celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman's first appearance in Detective Comics #27 with DC: Batman, a high-end collection of some of the Dark Knight's most important adventures. That includes a replica edition of Batman #1, reprinting Batman's first headlining comic book as it first appeared in 1940. The DC: Batman collection (The Folio Society's second collaboration with DC, following last year's DC: The Golden Age) features comics by talents like Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson, Denny O'Neil, Neal Adams, Marshall Rogers, Frank Miller, Dave Mazzucchelli, Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, and Kelley Jones, as selected by former DC President, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of DC, Jennette Kahn

The 320-page DC: Batman volume includes 12 Batman issues in total, plus the Batman #1 facsimile, scanned from an original copy. The issue includes the original backup stories and vintage, and the stories introduce The Joker and The Cat, later known as Catwoman.

(Photo: The Folio Society)

"Created towards the end of the Great Depression by artist Bob Kane with writer Bill Finger, Batman is an icon as familiar as James Bond or Tarzan, one who has evolved to reflect the changing attitudes of the twentieth century," said Folio Society Head of Editorial, James Rose, in a press release. "The stories selected for DC: Batman reveal how the character and his billionaire alter-ego Bruce Wayne gradually evolved from the dutiful crimefighter of the 1940s to a man possessed, as crazy as the criminals he puts away. The Caped Crusader faces a rogue's gallery steeped in gothic horror, from the Weimar cinema-inspired The Joker to the Jekyll/Hyde figure of Two-Face and the Moriarty-like Ra's al Ghul."

In her DC: Batman introduction, Kahn writes, "Trauma is a through-line in the Batman mythology. It has made psychopaths of Batman's foes and brought him to the edge of madness himself. Batman's battle is not just against criminals and crime. He fears the day he'll look into a mirror and see, not Bruce Wayne's face, but The Joker's."

"The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Batman: Year One, by Miller and Dave Mazzucchelli, and the terrifying classic The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland are widely regarded as among the greatest comic books ever created," added Tom Walker, Folio Society's Publishing Director. "These stories changed the graphic medium forever with their combination of cinematic storytelling, shocking violence, and literary depth and serve as centerpiece texts for DC: Batman."

The Folio Society provided a list of all the stories in its DC: Batman collection. The book includes:

Facsimile: Batman #1 (Spring 1940)

Writer: Bill Finger

Cover artists: Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson

Artists: Bob Kane, Sheldon Moldoff

Editor: Whitney Ellsworth

"The Bat-Man"

Detective Comics #27 (May 1939)

Writer: Bill Finger

Artist: Bob Kane

Editor: Vincent Sullivan

"Robin—the Boy Wonder"

Detective Comics #38 (April 1940)

Writer: Bill Finger

Artists: Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson

Editor: Whitney Ellsworth

"The Crimes of Two-Face!"

Detective Comics #66 (August 1942)

Writer: Bill Finger

Artists: Jerry Robinson, George Roussos

Letterers: Ira Schnapp

Editor: Whitney Ellsworth

"Batman and Green Arrow: The Senator's Been Shot!"

The Brave and the Bold #85 (September 1969)

Writer: Bob Haney

Cover artist: Neal Adams

Penciler: Neal Adams

Inker: Dick Giordano

Letterer: Ben Oda

Editor: Murray Boltinoff

"Daughter of the Demon"

Batman #232 (June 1971)

Writer: Dennis O'Neil

Cover artist: Neal Adams

Penciler: Neal Adams

Inker: Dick Giordano

Letterer: John Costanza

Editor: Julius Schwartz

"The Dead Yet Live"

Detective Comics #471 (August 1977)

Writer: Steve Englehart

Cover artists: Marshall Rogers, Terry Austin, Tatjana Wood, Gaspar Saladino

Penciler: Marshall Rogers

Inker: Terry Austin

Colorists: Marshall Rogers

Letterer: John Workman

Editors: Julius Schwartz, E. Nelson Bridwell

"The Dark Knight Returns"

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 (June 1986)

Writer: Frank Miller

Cover artists: Frank Miller, Lynn Varley

Penciler: Frank Miller

Inker: Klaus Janson

Colorist: Lynn Varley

Letterer: John Costanza

Editors: Dick Giordano, Dennis O'Neil

"Batman: Year One—Chapter One: Who I Am—How I Come to Be"

Batman #404 (February 1987)

Writer: Frank Miller

Artist: Dave Mazzucchelli

Colorist: Richmond Lewis

Letterer: Todd Klein

Editor: Dennis O'Neil

Batman: The Killing Joke (July 1988)

Writer: Alan Moore

Cover artists: Brian Bolland, Richard Bruning

Artist: Brian Bolland

Colorist: John Higgins

Letterer: Richard Starkings

Editors: Dennis O'Neil, Dan Raspler

"The Last Arkham (Part One)"

Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1 (June 1992)

Writer: Alan Grant

Cover artist: Brian Stelfreeze

Penciler: Norm Breyfogle

Inker: Norm Breyfogle

Colorist: Adrienne Roy

Letterer: Todd Klein

Editors: Scott Peterson, Dennis O'Neil

"Knightfall Part 1: Crossed Eyes and Dotty Teas"

Batman #492 (May 1993)

Writer: Doug Moench

Cover artists: Kelley Jones, Bob LeRose

Penciler: Norm Breyfogle

Inker: Norm Breyfogle

Colorist Adrienne Roy

Letterer: Richard Starkings

Editors: Scott Peterson, Jordan B. Gorfinkel, Dennis O'Neil

DC: Batman is the second release in The Folio Society's DC publishing program, following DC: The Golden Age. DC: Batman is scanned from original copies found in the DC archives. The comics are reproduced in 10" x 7" treasury format within an anti-scratch laminated hardcover sporting Batman's silhouette. The titles are foil-embossed in yellow and midnight blue. The book fits into a pitch-black slipcase emblazoned the Bat-Signal.

DC: Batman will go on sale from The Folio Society on February 20th. Interested readers can place their orders at The Folio Society's website.