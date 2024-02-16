The Batman Beyond 25th Anniversary Comic Book Compendium Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Batman Beyond comics have been collected into a single volume that you can pre-order on Amazon now.

Did you know that Batman Beyond is more than just a fantastic animated series? It has been adapted in comic book form several times, including a six-issue miniseries in 1999 and a 24 issue run that concluded in 2001. The Batman Beyond: The Animated Series Classics Compendium 25th Anniversary Edition collects all of these comics in a single volume for the first time. It even includes Batman's guest appearance in Superman Adventures #64 as a bonus.

The 752-page Batman Beyond Compendium is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $59.99 with a release date set for March 5th. We wouldn't be surprised to see a discount on this title before the book ships, and if that happens all pre-orders will automatically get it.

Of course, you can't go and by the comic book compendium without owning the original animated series. That said, the Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set will keep you occupied for a whopping 1092 minutes thanks to the fact that it includes 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker), 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes, and more. At the time of writing, you can grab the Batman Beyond set here on Amazon for $36.59 (48% off), which makes it quite a deal when compared to the book.

A full breakdown of the special features on the Batman Beyond set can be found below.

Knight Immortal (All-New Featurette) – A visual and visceral celebration of the Dark Knight's 80 years of crime fighting, narrated by storytellers of the past, present, and future.

"Tomorrow Knight: The Batman Reborn" (Featurette) – Storytellers explore the rise of Terry McGinnis as Batman and Bruce Wayne's relationship with the young hero as he mentors a new Dark Knight for modern times.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Feature-Length Film) – The beloved hit animated film from 2000 is included in the box set – fully remastered for your enjoyment.

Audio Commentaries – Enlightening audio commentaries by filmmakers and voice actors for four key episodes: "Rebirth, Part 1"; "Shriek"; "Splicers"; and "The Eggbaby."

Featurettes – A dozen inside looks at the genesis, production and effects of Batman Beyond.

Note that the remaster applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged over time and have been "Smart Rezzed" to improve their quality. These episodes include "Eyewitness," "Final Cut," "The Last Resort," "Armory," "Sneak Peek," "The Eggbaby," "Zeta," "Plague," "April Moon," "Sentries of the Lost Cosmos" and "Speak No Evil. Warner Bros. describes this process as follows:

"The process provides for significant enhanced resolution and improvement of the original source material in converting from standard to high definition, though it does sacrifice horizontal lines for clearer image and color representation. While still a marked improvement over the original video, viewers will notice a slight difference between the Remastered and the Up-Rezzed final footage."