New Medieval RPG Joins Manor Lords in Steam Top Sellers Chart

Manor Lords is currently the best-selling game on Steam, but it's not the only medieval game on the Steam Top Sellers chart. You may have never heard of Bellwright, but this may be changing soon. Back on April 23, developer Donkey Crew released Bellwright via Steam Early Access, a new medieval survival RPG with a strong emphasis on settlement building. And it is proving to be quite popular, as evident by the fact it is number six on the Steam Top Sellers chart, behind only the aforementioned Manor Lords, Helldivers 2, Fallout 76, Fallout 4, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

"Framed for the murder of the Prince and sentenced to death by the Crown, you've been living in the shadows ever since," reads an official description of the game. After barely dodging an attempt on your life, you find the assassin's contract that raises many questions – was it just misfortune that you were framed? Or is there more to it? Determined to find the answers, you journey back to the very place you escaped."

The game's official pitch continues: "Slowly but surely, you will lead a rebellion against your homeland's oppressive Sovereign to victory, uncovering the truth of your family's secret along the way. The bells shall ring for freedom once again! Establish and expand your own settlements, liberate the land and assist its villagers, and recruit others to your cause while learning more about a life you had to leave behind. Your recruits will help you build up the resources and might needed for a stand against the Crown. Command your forces, prove your valor through combat, and cement yourself as the hero of your people."

Of course, the game is in Steam Early Access, and it comes from a smaller team, so it is a little rough around the edges, which may be why it has "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam as opposed to something higher. That said, many of the reviews mention the game has massive potential.

As for Steam Deck support, there is no mention of the handheld on the game's Steam listing, so it presumably does not support the Valve handheld. If you are interested in checking out the RPG though, be prepared to fork over $26.99, but only if you buy within the next 27 hours. After this, the 10 percent launch discount will end and the game will cost $29.99.