DC Reveals Batman: The Adventures Continue Season 2

It doesn't get much more iconic than Batman: The Animated Series, hence why fans were elated to see DC bring the series to comics and continue the stories where the original series left off. The reception has been quite positive for the series thus far, so it should delight fans to learn that more adventures are on the way, as DC has announced that the team behind Batman: The Adventures Continue is set to launch an all-new season set in the same beloved world, fittingly titled Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II, and you can get your first look at the new season in the images below.

Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Ty Templeton, and Monica Kubina will be at the helm for Season II, which will include a variety of beloved characters joining in on the fun. As you can see in the images below, that includes the Court of Owls, who will make their animated series universe debut with Batman hot on their trailer.

(Photo: DC Comics)

He's going to need some help though, and luckily he will get some in the form of Boston Brand, aka Deadman, who will lend his aid as Batman attempts to figure out how the Court of Owls are tied to the death of Mayor Hill. That said, there will likely be more characters in the mix, and we can't wait to see who else shows up.

(Photo: DC Comics)

You can find the official description below.

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II #1

written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini

art by Ty Templeton and Monica Kubina

cover by Riley Rossmo

card stock variant cover by Andrew MacLean

ON SALE 6/1/2021 (digital chapters begin on 5/6)

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

(Photo: DC Comics)

"Do you ever get the feeling you’re being watched? Are there mysterious claw marks on brick buildings in your neighborhood? Who would you call to investigate? The GCPD…or Batman?

Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that’s long been buried under the streets of Gotham: The Court of Owls. But what does this group have to gain from the death of Mayor Hill…and how can Deadman help the Dark Knight? Will the clues lead Batman to an ancient Gotham City legend?

Who else besides Boston Brand will materialize in this new season of Batman: The Adventures Continue?"

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season II will launch on digital bi-weekly starting on May 6th, and will hit comic stores on June 1st.