DC Brings Back a Bunch of Green Arrows, With a Twist

For the better part of the past century, DC's comics have brought some fascinating heroes and villains to life. The highest highs and lowest lows of these characters have been chronicled across media — and in the most recent issue of the current Green Arrow series, that journey came to a head in a major way for Oliver Queen / Green Arrow. Spoilers for Green Arrow #5 from Joshua Williamson, Sean Isaake, Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!

Much of the issue sees Oliver partnered up with an older version of himself, who warns of the ArrowFam being the cause of DC's eventual Great Disaster. This Green Arrow is ultimately revealed to be a cyborg whose origins are unclear — but Oliver is pushed through a time-travel portal before he can further investigate it. He emerges on a rooftop in Star City and crosses paths with an even younger version of himself, who can be identified by the color of the feather on his cap.

These Olivers quickly learn that they're not alone, as they are joined by Green Arrows of various other eras, and the Golden Age incarnation threatens that they fight to the death. The altercation is ultimately short-lived, as present-day Oliver discovers the doppelgangers are not cyborgs, and gets pushed into another portal.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

How Many Issues Is the New Green Arrow Series?

The Green Arrow series was recently upgraded to twelve issues, doubling the previous order of six. In it, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost!

"It's been a blast writing this series," Williamson explained in a recent post on his Substack. "A dream come true. My goal for this series to tell a kind of "Hush" level story with Ollie and his family. We're only 3 issues in and we have a lot of characters to bring in for this Arrow Family reunion."

What Is Dawn of DC?

This new Green Arrow series is part of the Dawn of DC initiative, which has aimed to launch new ongoing comics and miniseries inspired by some of the publisher's most beloved characters.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

What do you think of DC's new Green Arrow series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Green Arrow #5 is now available wherever comics are sold.