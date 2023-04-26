DC's New Green Arrow Series Gets Second Arc Due to Fan Demand

DC's new Green Arrow series only published its first issue today, but it looks like it's sticking around. In a post to his Substack on Tuesday, Williamson revealed that Green Arrow has now been upgraded from a six-issue miniseries to a twelve-issue run. Green Arrow is the latest recent DC series to get that treatment, after Poison Ivy was upgraded to twelve issues, and later to an ongoing series.

"Looks like we've found six more arrows in the quiver! I'm thrilled to announce that DC has extended the issue count of GREEN ARROW from six to TWELVE," Williamson's post reads in part. "Thank you for supporting this book and making your voices heard, because I know I've got plenty more stories to tell with this ragtag bunch of archers. To everyone that pre-ordered or spread the word about the GREEN ARROW series, YOU made this happen. This is the power of talking to your comic book stores and pre-ordering! You made this happen! THANK YOU!"

What is the new Green Arrow series about?

In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023!

"I don't want to get too deep into Green Arrow yet, but a LOT of his rogues will be in the series," Williamson explained in an exclusive interview with CBR. "Just like every book I work on; I try to use all the mythology on the table. And with Green Arrow I want to level up a few bad guys and show why they are deadly. It's going to surprise people who the real villain of that series is."

