DC Gives Green Arrow a New Costume

Between the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and the landscape of the new Dawn of DC initiative, there's opportunity for a lot of beloved DC characters to properly get the spotlight again. In a few months, Oliver Queen / Green Arrow will be joining that list, getting a new ongoing series for the first time in years. The early looks at this new Green Arrow series have definitely enticed fans, and now we have a new look at the Emerald Archer's latest upgrade.

As part of DC's May 2023 solicitations, DC has released a first look at the cover for Green Arrow #2. In addition to a look at a currently-unnamed brand-new character, the cover showcases a new superhero costume for Oliver, with some armored grey elements, a wider green hood and cape, and some technologically-advanced parts of his bow and arrow.

GREEN ARROW #2 cover!



This cover is a bit of a spoiler, but enjoy! Also, another new costume for Ollie!



Art by the awesome team of @SeanIzaakse & @rfajardojr! They are kicking ass on the new series!



GREEN ARROW #1 launches in April. Pre-order with your comic book store ASAP. pic.twitter.com/H75fYMgnhB — Joshua Williamson (@Williamson_Josh) February 17, 2023

What is the new Green Arrow series about?

In Green Arrow, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023!

"I don't want to get too deep into Green Arrow yet, but a LOT of his rogues will be in the series," Williamson explained in an exclusive interview with CBR. "Just like every book I work on; I try to use all the mythology on the table. And with Green Arrow I want to level up a few bad guys and show why they are deadly. It's going to surprise people who the real villain of that series is."

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in 2023, Dawn of DC is included the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Titans, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

Will you be checking out the new Green Arrow series? What do you think of the new cover for Issue #2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Green Arrow #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, April 25th.