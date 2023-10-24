A Golden Age DC Vehicle Gets a Major Upgrade

DC’s current Green Arrow series is nearly at its midpoint, weaving an unexpected narrative for Oliver Queen / Green Arrow, Dinah Lance / Black Canary, and other members of the Arrowfam. As the series’ journey has traversed time and space, its latest issue brought back one component of DC lore — which first appeared all the way back in the Golden Age of Comics — and gave it a major upgrade. Spoilers for Green Arrow #5 from Joshua Williamson, Sean Isaake, Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Troy Peteri below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue essentially opens with Oliver in an alliance of sorts with what appears to be his older doppelganger, as they try to outrun a horde of human-animal hybrids on motorcycles. The older version of Oliver can be seen driving a version of the Arrowcar, the vehicle that Oliver and Roy Harper / Speedy traveled in through much of the Golden Age. When the car drives up to a Thelma and Louise-style cliff jump, the older Oliver drives forward — and the car changes into a plane. The younger Oliver is impressed by the “Arrow Plane”, and admits that he should have thought of that first.

How Many Issues Is the New Green Arrow Series?

The Green Arrow series was recently upgraded to twelve issues, doubling the previous order of six. In it, the Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen’s whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost!

“It’s been a blast writing this series,” Williamson explained in a recent post on his Substack. “A dream come true. My goal for this series to tell a kind of “Hush” level story with Ollie and his family. We’re only 3 issues in and we have a lot of characters to bring in for this Arrow Family reunion.”

What Is Dawn of DC?

This new Green Arrow series is part of the Dawn of DC initiative, which has aimed to launch new ongoing comics and miniseries inspired by some of the publisher’s most beloved characters.

“After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light,” DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. “With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line.”

Green Arrow #5 is now available wherever comics are sold.