DC Just Brought Back Three Obscure Batman Villains

One of DC's newest issues has brought back some previously-unseen female villains. Spoilers for Catwoman #52 from Tini Howard, Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Veronica Gandini, and Lucas Gattoni below! Only look if you want to know! The issue continued following the narrative of Selina Kyle / Catwoman being behind bars, after feeling responsible for the recent carnage in Alleytown. During her stint, Selina is keeping herself occupied by training a group of other inmates to steal. After realizing that she doesn't know that much about the other women, she asks Bruce Wayne / Batman to research them and smuggle the info into a note.

That night, at the prison chapel, Selina teaches the women to fight — but not before revealing that she knows some of their identities. In addition to Linda, a former associate of The Scarecrow, the group includes Tristessa Delicias / Scorpiana, Lisa Foss / Vox, and Sondra Fuller / Lady Clayface. This marks the first time that any of these women have been shown in the comics in years — in some cases, even over a decade.

(Photo: DC)

Who is DC's Vox?

Created by Alan Grant in 1998's Batman: Arkham Asylum — Tales of Madness #1, Lisa grew up in a violent household, and was committed to Arkham after accidentally killing her younger brother.

She remained an inmate of the asylum for years, until she was released during the events of No Man's Land.

Who is DC's Scorpiana?

Created by Grant Morrison and Tony S. Daniel in 2008's Batman #676, Tristessa Delicias / Scorpiana is an Argentinian assassin with ties, romantic and otherwise, to El Gaucho and El Sombrero.

She later joined the Club of Villains, and was later hired to be a member of Leviathan.

Who is DC's Lady Clay?

Created by Mike W. Barr and Jim Aparo in 1987's Outsiders #21, Sondra Fuller agreed to be turned into Lady Clay because of her own self-loathing. She utilized these powers for the Kobra Cult on multiple occasions, and later fell in love with Preston Payne / Clayface III.

The two of them had a child, Cassius Payne / Clayface IV, who was kidnapped by a serial killer who wanted Sondra to kill Batman. She was later reintroduced to the canon in 2017's Batgirl #8.

What do you think of DC bringing back these female villains in Catwoman #52? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Catwoman #52 is now available wherever comics are sold.