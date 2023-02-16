DC Teases DC Pride 2023 Anthology

DC is teasing the return of one of its most-celebrated anthologies. Spoilers for Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 below! Only look if you want to know! The second-to-last story of Dark Fate, "8 Seconds of Still Force", introduces new nonbinary superhero Circuit Breaker and their status quo while connected to the Still Force. The story concludes with a confirmation that Circuit Breaker's story is far from over, and that it will actually be followed up on in DC Pride 2023.

This is the first confirmation that DC Pride, which spotlights the publisher's array of LGBTQ+ characters and creators, will be back for another year. While fans could safely assume as much given the success of the previous 2021 and 2022 installments, it is still a welcomed confirmation nonetheless.

(Photo: DC)

Who is DC's Circuit Breaker?

Also known as Jules Jourdain, Circuit Breaker is a transmasculine hero who uses he/they pronouns, and who is "blessed (or cursed?) with the dreaded Still Force", the cosmic force that is seen as the polar opposite of the Speed Force utilized by DC's speedsters.

Created by Scott Snyder in the pages of Justice League in 2018, the Still Force is rooted in the idea of entropy and inertia. It is utilized by costumed characters like The Turtle and Steadfast, and even has factored into recent seasons of The CW's The Flash television show.

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning this year, Dawn of DC is included the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

Are you excited for the 2023 DC Pride special? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!