DC Announces New Peacemaker Series

Peacemaker has gone from being an obscure part of DC lore to a bonafide household name, thanks to John Cena's blockbuster appearances as him in The Suicide Squad and HBO Max's Peacemaker. All the while, the character has become an increasingly-significant part of the comics — and now, that includes his own six-issue series. On Thursday, DC announced (via Popverse) Peacemaker Tries Hard!, a new series that will be published under their Black Label imprint. The series will be written by I Hate This Place and Assassin Nation's Kyyle Starks, with art by Flintstones and Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass' Steve Pugh and colors by Jordie Bellaire.

According to DC's official synopsis, having earned his release from the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker wants to try and do normal superhero stuff for a change. Unfortunately everyone, including the bad guys, thinks he sucks at superhero stuff. But when busting up a terrorist ring introduces Christopher Smith to the cutest thing to ever walk (awkwardly) on four legs, he finds the unconditional love he's been denied his whole life. That is, until the dog is kidnapped right out from under him by a super-villain who has some very un-super-heroic plans for Peacemaker's brand of ultraviolence. Will he help an infamously unstable super-powered criminal steal the world's most valuable and dangerous DNA? Honestly, Christopher's pretty lonely, so it probably just depends on how nicely they ask.

Will there be a Peacemaker Season 2?

While a sophomore season of Peacemaker has been confirmed to be in the works, it is not expected to arrive right away, especially now that Gunn is shepherding other projects for the DC Universe. In the interim, there will be Waller, a new spinoff bridging the gap of the narrative between both seasons, and focusing on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. It's safe to assume that the series will build upon Waller's status quo at the end of the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. In that HBO Max series, Waller's work with Task Force X and the Suicide Squad were outed to the public by her own daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). In the time since that episode aired, fans had wondered what that decision could mean for the Suicide Squad going forward, and for Waller's own role within the DC universe.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it, as the regulars on the show," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DCU slate. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker and is going to be done. We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on Watchmen and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves. So they're putting this all together."

Will you be checking out Peacemaker Tries Hard!? Keep scrolling to check out the covers and interiors from the first issue, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!