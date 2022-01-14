DC Comics Abruptly Cancels Fan Favorite Series

In very unfortunate comics news, a wonderful DC Comics title has abruptly been canceled. In the newest DC Connect update from DC Comics, they have announced that Joelle Jones’ stellar Wonder Girl series will now end with Wonder Girl #7, meaning that the previously solicited Wonder Girl #8 will not be released. Instead, Flor’s adventures will continue in the upcoming Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 and #2, which will hit later this year. This is really a shame, as Wonder Girl was one of the best books DC was releasing, and hopefully, this isn’t the end of Yara’s solo series shine. You can read the DC Connect announcement below.

DC Connect’s announcement reads “The current run of Wonder Girl concludes with Wonder Girl #7, on sale January 25. Yara Flor’s adventures continue in Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 and #2, on sale March 22 and April 19, respectively. Wonder Girl #8, previously solicited in DC Connect #18, has been cancelled. Stay tuned for more news on the future of Wonder Girl.”

No reasoning was given, but regardless of what that reason was, it’s disappointing. Yara Flor is a star and is more than deserving of a solo title, especially one that was this good. You can read the official descriptions for Wonder Girl #7, Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1 and #2, and the now cancelled Wonder Girl #8 below.

WONDER GIRL #7 CVR B JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Julian Totino Tedesco

After locating the first of her lost sisters, Potira, Yara starts to feel whole for the first time in her life. Now she must race against the clock to reunite her tribe as they seek revenge on those who tore them apart in the first place. The gods be damned, these Amazons are ready to take back their story!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/25/2022

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS WONDER GIRL #1 (OF 2) CVR A JOELLE JONES

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones

“Trial of the Amazons” part four! As Diana’s hands become tied from pursuing her investigation, she recruits a former ally to help her cause…Cassie Sandsmark! As Wonder Girl begins to question the Amazons, Yara Flor joins the Contest hoping to reconnect with the memory of her lost mother. Meanwhile, the evils behind Doom’s Doorway grow restless as tensions boil in the world above! INTERLOCKING MAIN COVERS TO COMMEMORATE THIS BIG MOMENT IN WONDER GIRL HISTORY!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/22/2022

WONDER GIRL #8 CVR A W SCOTT FORBES

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Joelle Jones (CA) W. Scott Forbes

After being separated from her tribe for years, Yara has finally found her sisters. But there is no time for celebration-the very rainforest they have sworn to protect is in danger! The Esquecida remained hidden from Man’s World in the past, but now they will have to reemerge to save their future! Who seeks to destroy their sacred lands and why? Find out in the next thrilling chapter of Wonder Girl! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/22/2022

What do you want to see next for Yara Flor?