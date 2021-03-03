DC Infinite Frontier Reveals SPOILER Is Alive

✖

Infinite Frontier #0 made its debut on Tuesday, kicking off the next big era of storytelling in the DC Comics universe. Through a series of disparately-connected vignettes, readers got indications of where some of their favorite characters are going next, amid the backdrop of the "Omniverse" being rebuilt following the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal. It didn't take long for the effects of that reset to begin to be felt within the DC universe -- including the long-awaited return of a fan-favorite character. Spoilers for the Green Arrow and Black Canary story from Infinite Frontier #0, from Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire below! Only look if you want to know!

While the story in question only spans two pages of Infinite Frontier, it manages to cover a lot of ground within that time, opening with Dinah and Oliver cuddling in a dark room. After discussing the state of their memories after the events of Death Metal -- and Oliver hinting that he'll have a role in the coming Justice League -- the story flashed to a roadside gas station, as a man tried to make a phone call. Oliver didn't recognize the number, and the man hung up before he could answer.

The man ended up being none other than Roy Harper, who ultimately decided that he didn't have anyone else to call to talk to about his coming back from the dead. He threw away his phone and baseball cap, before grabbing a nearby bow and arrow and hitchhiking.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

This marks Roy's first official return in the comics since his controversial death in 2018's Heroes in Crisis, outside of a handful of flashback sequences or out-of-continuity appearances. The idea of Roy officially coming back to life, seemingly returning to the role of Arsenal, and even ditching his trucker cap in the process, will definitely be good news for fans of the character, even as there's no telling exactly where his story goes next. Will Roy go back to Dinah and Oliver, or will he reconnect with the Titans at their newfound Titans Academy? We'll just have to wait and see to find out.

