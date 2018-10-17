DC Comics Kills Fan-Favorite Characters in ‘Heroes in Crisis’

DC’s much anticipated Heroes in Crisis #1 doesn’t hold back in the slightest, and several fan-favorite characters are now among the dead.

Spoilers incoming obviously for Heroes in Crisis #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sanctuary was a place created to help heroes, but as we see in Heroes in Crisis #1, the results are far from hopeful for the heroes who found solace there. Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman all head towards Sanctuary, only to find a litany of bodies strewn about the field.

Superman uses his telescopic vision to look down and sees Hot Spot, Blue Jay, Lagoon Boy, and Citizen Steel. We assume the bloody wings in the corner of the shot are Blue Jay’s, but they also kind of look like Dove’s cape. There’s also a Green Lantern by Superman, but only the symbol is shown, so we aren’t sure who it is just yet.

It should be noted that there are only a few heroes shown and more bodies are seen from above as Superman flies over, so this is probably not the final death toll outside. Once Superman moves inside the building though there are two more deaths to account for, and these are the big ones.

Superman finds a dead and bloody Arsenal (Roy Harper) and Flash (Wally West), a death that he has a hard time even saying out loud to Batman and Wonder Woman. Arsenal had been teased in recent comics, but no one really expected Wally West to be among the dead.

It was a huge deal when DC brought Wally West back into the comics after Barry Allen was established as the main continuity’s Flash, and he was warmly received. In fact, he was recently a huge part of “Flash War” and was starting the quest to find his kids when he left for Sanctuary, so the fact that he is one of the dead is genuinely surprising.

There’s also several of the robotic aides lying about that maintained the facility, and the only message regarding the killings is “The Puddlers Are All Dead” scrawled on the wall inside the facility.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

You can find the description for Heroes in Crisis #1 below:

“There’s a new kind of crisis threatening the heroes of the DC Universe, ripped from real-world headlines by C.I.A.-operative-turned-comics-writer Tom King: How does a superhero handle PTSD?

Welcome to Sanctuary, an ultra-secret hospital for superheroes who’ve been traumatized by crime-fighting and cosmic combat. But something goes inexplicably wrong when many patients wind up dead, with two well-known operators as the prime suspects: Harley Quinn and Booster Gold! It’s up to the DC Trinity of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman to investigate—but can they get the job done in the face of overwhelming opposition?”