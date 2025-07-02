7 Superman Issues to Read Before the Movie

Superman is the world’s greatest superhero, and it’s no contest. He represents everything a hero should be, always standing up for everyone else and doing what’s right. With the new Superman movie right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to dive into the comics to really understand what Superman is like so you can enjoy the movie to the fullest. Of course, getting into comic books can be extremely overwhelming, what with the hundreds of back-issues and constant renumbering, but you don’t have to throw yourself into the deep end just to see if you enjoy a character. Not all comic books are needlessly complicated, and there are plenty of single issue stories that capture all of the heart and essence of the hero they show. Whether it’s to get into a character you want to know more about, connect more with the movie, or just take a look at some of Superman’s greatest hits, this list will give seven issues that are great starting points to dive into Superman’s character, and will definitely prepare you for the movie’s release.

1) Action Comics (Volume 1) #1

Even with well over a thousand issues under this title alone, there’s no better place to start than the very beginning. Action Comics #1 not only gives you all the info you need about Superman’s origin, but his introductory adventure captures the mission of his character right out of the gate. Superman is a man with extraordinary gifts, and he uses them to help people who have been hurt, either by others or a corrupt system. He’s not fighting alien dictators or mad scientists, he’s saving an innocent person from being wrongfully accused of a crime because at the end of the day, Superman is here to help people when they need it. He earns the title the Champion of the Oppressed, and this story shows exactly why he does.

2) Superman (Volume 4) #7

While recommending the seventh issue of a run might seem strange, this is an entirely standalone story. The only context you need is that Clark, his wife Lois, and their son Jon are living in Hamilton county under the name Smith. Beyond that, all you have to do is enjoy this homey, wholesome issue. It’s the last night of the county fair, and Superman feels that he’s been spending too much time working and not enough with his family, so they all head out together. They play rigged carnival games, eat tons of junk food, and watch the fireworks from a rollercoaster. The whole time Superman is trying to both keep his promise about not being on hero duty, while also very obviously doing hero things. It’s a cute, funny issue that perfectly captures their family dynamic, and is a great read no matter what.

3) Hitman #34

You would think that Garth Ennis, well known edgelord and hater of most superheroes, wouldn’t be able to write a good Superman story, but he did. Hitman is a series that follows, shockingly, a hitman named Tommy, and issues #34 sees him finding a despondent Superman on a roof. Tommy helps Superman work through some doubts and guilt he had after failing to save an astronaut’s life, and despite his profession, Tommy genuinely loves Superman and sees him as an inspiration. The way Tommy cheers him up isn’t anywhere near perfect, it and its problems stem from Tommy’s deeply flawed view of the world, but that’s what makes it so great. Tommy is far from perfect, but he looks to Superman as the ideal of what a person should strive to be, even as he throws that aside to do his job. The issue gives a perspective from a person none of us should ever agree with, but in doing so demonstrates exactly how impactful Superman is. Even murderers like Tommy need hope, and Superman is hope.

4) Action Comics (Volume 2) #0

A part of DC’s New 52 reboot, this story kicked off their new run on Action Comics with a focus on a much younger, far less powerful Superman. Instead of flying, Superman is back to leaping tall buildings in a single bound, and this story shows him establishing his home in Metropolis. The main story is “The Boy Who Stole Superman’s Cape,” which follows a young boy who finds an unconscious Superman, and steals his indestructible cape, which he uses to protect himself and his little brother from their abusive father. It shows Superman saving abused children and demonstrates exactly how caring he is, and is a phenomenal way to start his character.

5) Superman Unlimited #1

This is the newest entry on our list, and is the best if you want to dive into the currently running Superman comics, or even just understand who he is in modern stories. The first part of the issue is all about Superman flying about the world and doing what he does best. He saves people, he inspires them, and he lets them know how much he cares about each and every one of them. Any comic that shows him stopping by an up-and-coming artist to let her know how much he loves her son is grade A in my book. Of course, it also offers an incredible recap of most of Superman’s history, going just in depth enough to give you all the basics, but not being overwhelming to newcomers. This issue screams with care for the character, and is a fantastic place to jump into either this comic or Superman stories as a whole.

6) Action Comics (Volume 1) #775

“What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, & the American Way?” is one of Superman’s most important and relevant stories. Manchester Black and the Elite are a group of anti-heroes who think that killing and enforcing their own justice through extreme violence is the only way to improve the world. They see Superman and his ideals as old fashioned, and eventually, it comes down to a duel between the two sides, with the Elite out for blood. This isn’t just a great comic book, but an excellent reaction piece to the edgy hyper-violence of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Every superhero became much darker and more cynical during that time, and this story argues that the classic ideals of hope and trying to save everyone are not dated ideas, but timeless concepts. This story was adapted into the amazing movie Superman vs the Elite, and while I love that movie to pieces, I do definitely recommend the original comic. Superman fights to prove that might does not make right, that there is a better way for all of us, and he always shows us the way. He isn’t old fashioned, he’s evergreen.

7) Superman Red and Blue #5

Superman Red and Blue is an anthology series with each issue being made of several short stories, all made with a prominent red and blue color scheme. A lot of these stories are masterpieces, but my personal favorite and one I think captures everything about Superman’s character is the final story in issue #5. Jonathan Kent goes to the local priest for advice about how to know what to do in being a parent, and the holy man just tells Jonathan to always let Clark know how much he loves him, and the rest will figure itself out. The rest of the story is panels of Jonathan telling Clark that he’s special, he’s proud of him, and he loves him. Superman takes his father’s lessons to heart, and goes on to tell the same things to everyone he helps, and the entire world. Superman loves the world in a pure, beautiful way, and this comic perfectly shows exactly how that love looks. It’s one of my favorite stories ever. It’s simple, poignant, and powerful.

So there we have seven standalone issues that are the perfect stories to read before James Gunn’s Superman releases. I’m super excited to see what he does with the beloved character, and I know I’m not alone. Out of all of these stories, which one do you hope you see reflected most in the new movie? Let us know in the comments below!

Superman premiers in theaters July 11th!