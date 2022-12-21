DC Introduces a Gender-Bent Version of a Fan-Favorite Hero

DC's comics have played with legacy in some genuinely unexpected ways over the years, recontextualizing the mantles of countless heroes and villains. That concept has been played with in some fun ways across Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the event series that began with the death of the Justice League and has culminated in an epic battle involving many sidekicks and successors. That proved to be true all the way through to the issue's final page, which introduced a gender-bent take on one of DC's most popular characters as of late. Spoilers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 from Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Guiseppe Camuncoli and Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval, Alejandro Sánchez, Alex Guimarães, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The epilogue of the issue depicted the tribunal of the Council of Light meeting with Amanda Waller, who apparently has a deadly new contingency plan to deal with the heroes and villains of the DCU. In the final page, we meet some of the crew who will be working with her to carry out her mission — including Peacemaker, and a woman dressed in a very similar version of Peacemaker's costume.

Who is DC's Peacewrecker?

As Williamson confirmed to Newsarama, this female version of Peacemaker is actually dubbed Peacewrecker.

"I can tell you one of their names," Williamson explained. "The character with Peacemaker, the woman dressed like him; her name is Peacewrecker. That's the most I can tell you about her now but, hey, that's her first appearance."

At this point, there's no telling exactly who she might be. One good guess might be Emilia Harcourt, one of the principal characters of the Peacemaker HBO Max series, who has been missing from the comics since she died in the pages of Rebirth's Suicide Squad run. With DC already canonizing Peacemaker's TV sidekick, an eagle named Eagly, the idea of the comics revamping Harcourt as well definitely wouldn't be much of a stretch.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 is now available wherever comics are sold.