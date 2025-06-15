DC’s Trinity Daughter of Wonder Woman Doesn’t Right This Heartbreaking Wrong (At Least Not Yet)

Wonder Woman has been one of the best parts of the DC Universe lately. Absolute Wonder Woman is, in the opinion of many, the best Absolute book, and Tom King’s Wonder Woman has brought both A-list artists and a lot of attention to the book. King’s run introduced readers to Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman, and killed off Wonder Woman love interest Steve Trevor. Readers even got a glimpse of Wonder Woman’s future. While not everyone has enjoyed all of King’s changes, most fans can agree that Trinity is a great character, and the excellent Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 gives readers more of adventures from her, with three different version so of the character — little Lizzie, Wonder Girl, and Trinity — coming together for some time travel shenanigans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue’s main plot is revealed in flashbacks. Lizzie is depressed because of her lack of a father, and is met by Wonder Girl. Wonder Girl has come back in time because she remembered just how bad she felt on that particular day. However, she didn’t have a plan when she came back, to so the two of them head to the future to meet their older self. The lack of Steve Trevor is a huge part of this issue, as readers get more clues about the future of the character.

Steve Trevor’s Death Is a Spectre Over Wonder Woman and Trinity’s Life

One of the immediately noticeable changes in Tom King’s run on Wonder Woman from the start was Steve Trevor and Diana’s relationship. Steve and Diana’s relationship was rarely treated with the same esteem by DC creators as the one between Clark Kent and Lois Lane, but King built it back up after it had lain dormant for several years. It was great seeing the way the two of them worked together, and a lot of fans enjoyed the return of Trevor. He did everything he could to help Wonder Woman in her battle with the Sovereign, even putting in himself in harm’s way by joining the Sovereign’s retinue. King made Steve a cool character again; Wonder Woman is the muscle and the brains of the relationship, but Steve showed that as good as Wonder Woman was on her own, they were better together. They knew how to work together perfectly, and their alliance allowed Wonder Woman to deal a lot of damage to the Sovereign. Of course, this made things more dangerous for Trevor, but he proved that he was worthy of Diana’s love by staying in a situation that could easily cost him his life… and then did. It was a great run for the character, and his death is one of the most emotional moments in the history of Wonder Woman (seriously, Wonder Woman #14 and #15 are heartbreaking).

DC often finds way to bring back older story elements, usually to make fans happy. However, the return of Steve Trevor to the Wonder Woman mythos wasn’t one of those things that fans complained about not having. We’ve reached a point in Wonder Woman history when many of the most diehard Wonder Woman fans would rather see her in a relationship with a woman than with Steve Trevor. The fact that King was able to take a relationship that most people didn’t really think twice about it (as a reader who started with post-Crisis DC, I’ve never had any particular esteem for Diana and Steve as a couple), make it such an important part of his run, and make the whole thing work, is impressive. Trevor is a very important character to Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman because of his missing place in the life of his daughter. He’s a literal ghost haunting the issue, and the last few pages of the book shows just how important he is to the plot of the comic.

Will Trinity Resurrect Her Father?

Steve Trevor’s death wasn’t exactly the end for the character. We’ve seen his soul twice; the first time, Diana rode with him to underworld to say good bye and the second time was in a back-up story to Wonder Woman which showed how unhappy he was to be away from the woman he loved. Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 shows him again, as he attacks the Fates and tells them something important — that he needs his daughter.

Meanwhile, readers also find out that Lizzie and Wonder Girl have a secret mission as they help their oldest self fix the problem all of their time traveling caused — in this case, three different versions of Damian Wayne and Jon Kent all turned into Corgis, the Super and Bat Corgis jumping through time wit the use of a stolen Time Bubble. They want to bring Steve back to life. The first issue doesn’t go that far, but it’s definitely leading to Trinity meeting her father. Will the book actually resurrect character? I honestly don’t it they will. I can see DC finding a way to bring back without bringing him back, but I think we might have an Alfred-level death here that will stay canon for a long time.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 is on sale now.