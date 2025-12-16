After 8 Decades, DC Confirms An Unbreakable Truth About Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is one of DC’s most important characters, being a member of the Trinity and the premier superheroine. However, for as popular and instrumental to DC as she is, DC ignores one of the biggest aspects of her character a majority of the time. Wonder Woman has a very strong and diverse cast of secondary characters, especially her battle-sisters, the Wonder Girls. The Wonder Woman Family is massively important for Wonder Woman, especially considering that some of the biggest themes for the character are female empowerment and sisterhood. Despite all that, Wonder Woman works on her own far more often than not.

Now, however, DC is finally starting to change that. The best example of that came in DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. Lobo, which saw the Warrior of Truth go up against the Main Man in the second round of the tournament to determine the next King Omega. While DC’s number one bounty hunter tried to take the title all on his own, Wonder Woman fought alongside her family, and that shows exactly how important the power of sisterhood really is for her stories.

The Main Man Versus the Unstoppable Sisters

The Heart of Apokalips separated the heroes and villains who survived the first round into pairs, dropping Wonder Woman and Lobo into a boxing ring. They were instructed to fight a best two-out-of-three round death match, and after a grueling battle, Lobo took the first round for himself. Wonder Woman proved that she was far more skilled, but Lobo’s strength, ferocity, and healing factor gave him the edge he needed. For the second round, the Heart allowed the competitors to change into different forms from their past and future. Lobo decided to torture the readers and turn into his New 52 variant, young Lobo, while Wonder Woman proved something entirely different.

Wonder Woman donned her golden armor, and while that would prove dangerous enough on its own, she specifically chose her most powerful form, and the Heart of Apokalips was happy to oblige. It deemed that Diana was at her strongest when she fought alongside her warrior sisters, so the Heart also summoned the three Wonder Girls: Donna Troy, Cassie Sandsmark, and Yara Flor. Together, the four Amazonian warriors easily dismantled the Main Man, with even Kanga squaring up with the space dolphins who raised Lobo. The Wonder Family absolutely dominated this round and proved without a shadow of a doubt that the Family is stronger together than they are alone.

Women of Wonder Working Together

Wonder Woman has always represented the spirit of sisterhood, ever since her original introduction, where the Amazons were shown to be a highly advanced society of warrior women who put each other above everything else. Countless stories have been driven by the connection between the Princess of Themyscira and her people. The overarching plot of Absolute Wonder Woman is all about Diana finding her lost sisters, for example. It only makes sense that Wonder Woman would have her own corps of sidekicks, given how long she’s been around and the importance of working with her sisters. However, despite all that, the Wonder Girls hardly appear in Diana’s main adventures.

On the one hand, this can somewhat be attributed to the fall of sidekicks in solo series, as up until Matt Fraction’s run on Batman began, it was rare to see even the most famous hero-sidekick pair in the Dynamic Duo team up in a mainline comic. On the other hand, Wonder Woman’s sisters have never shared the spotlight with her as much as they should. More often than not, while Wonder Woman will work with another Amazon on occasion, she is going into battle all alone. Wonder Woman vs. Lobo proved without any room for argument that Diana is better with her sisters at her side, and that they deserve to stand beside her more than they do.

For some reason, despite this obvious truth, comics seem to want Diana on her own, as shown in Tom King’s run on Wonder Woman, which has her repeatedly deny her sisters the chance to help her for the majority of its first arc, although they are instrumental in the end. Perhaps that is the truth about these characters. Wonder Woman benefits from having other Amazons at her side, and even though DC’s natural inclination is to have Diana on her own, she has always fought and been better with them beside her. DC can deny it all they want, but Wonder Woman works best with her team and with her sisters.

