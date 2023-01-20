DC Reveals First Look at Dawn of DC Free Comic Book Day Special

2023 is set to bring a new chapter for the DC Universe, with Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths setting the stage for some epic storytelling. The publisher has classified those new efforts as "Dawn of DC", a year-long storyline that will spotlight some beloved and lesser-known characters and components of their canon. As new Dawn of DC titles are continuing to launch and be announced, it looks like DC's next Free Comic Book Day special will provide an awesome inkling of what's to come.. On Friday, as part of their April 2023 solicitations, DC unveiled the first look at the Dawn of DC 2023 FCBD Special Edition, a 32-page special that will be released on May 6th.

Dawn of DC is a yearlong publishing initiative with epic storylines and superstar creative teams that forge the future, one hero at a time. Dawn of DC will shine the spotlight on a number of fan-favorite superheroes and super-villains that haven't been front and center for some time. It's an easy entry point for both lifelong readers and those picking up a comic for the first time to dive into the new stories. Don't miss this special edition featuring an all-new original story plus sneak peeks at upcoming titles.

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in 2023, Dawn of DC is included the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

