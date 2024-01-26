DC Multiverse Parallax Green Lantern Glow-In-The-Dark Figure Drops As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has launched another DC Multiverse Gold Label exclusive today, and this time it's a glow-in-the-dark edition of Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern aka Parallax. When the 7-inch scale figure arrives on your doorstep around March 15th, you'll find a power battery, two energy constructs, a figure stand, and and an art card with base inside the Amazon box. Indeed, Amazon has the exclusive on this one, so the only place you can pre-order it is right here priced at $29.99.

From the description: "As a Green Lantern, Hal Jordan served the Guardians of the Universe and saved all of existence from great peril countless times. But, when Hal was unable to save him hometown, Coast City, from obliteration because he was off-world, he was shattered. He flew straight to Oa, the Guardian's home planet, and asked for their help to resurrect Coast City. When the Guardians refused, Hal absorbed the energy of Oa's Central Power Battery, along with Parallax, a yellow entity made of living fear that was imprisoned within the battery for a millennia. Parallax then drove Hal mad and fueled him to decimate the entire Green Lantern Corps!"

While you're at it, McFarlane Toys launched another DC Multiverse Batman figure earlier this week, and it's based on the skydive scene from The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale, At the time of writing you van pick one up here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. Accessories include a backpack, Sticky Charge, Charge Launcher, and an art card.

McFarlane also recently launched a DC Multiverse figure based on Ben Affleck's Batman from the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. That figure quickly sold out here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon, but McFarlane notes that it will return when it starts hitting stores in March. So make sure to check back in around the release date of your Parallax figure to see if you can add this Batman figure to your shipment.