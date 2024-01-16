McFarlane Toys The New Batman Adventures Wave 1 Figures Drop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is set to debut their DC Direct The New Batman Adventures wave of 6-inch scale action figures, which follows a Batman: The Adventures Continue wave that they launched in 2022. The New Batman Adventures, which ran from 1997 to 1999, served as a continuation of Batman: The Animated Series, and consisted of 24 episodes. It's not to be confused with The New Adventures of Batman, which was an animated series that ran briefly in 1977 and recently got a collection of retro figures from McFarlane.

First teased last week, The New Batman Adventures lineup includes figures of Batgirl,Two-Face plus a Killer Croc and Baby Doll 2-pack. Each figure will include multiple accessories and a reproduction animation cel. Pre-orders for the entire collection are expected to go live starting today, January 16th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+). They could also wind up here on Amazon in the very near future.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct's Super Powers action figure lineup recently continued with the launch wave 6, which includes new 4-inch scale figures of Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and Batman of Zur En Arrh. Pre-order details can be found below.