DC Multiverse Knightfall Nightwing, Bizarro and Batzarro 2-Pack, and Classic Superman Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is another big day for McFarlane Toys figures with the launch of Knighfall Nightwing, a Bizarro and Batzarro 2-pack, and a classic Superman in the 7-inch scale DC Multiverse lineup. The Bizarro and Batzarro figures appear to be built on reworked bodies from The Dark Knight Returns figures, but they did a great job with the new head sculpts and other fun features. You can even see the old Bat logo outline on Batzaro's chest, which may irritate some but it fits in with the theme and is likely intentional. We also really like the look of the classic comic book Superman in this wave. Additional details about each figure can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that the Jokerized Red Robin Gold Label figure has also been added as an Entertainment Earth exclusive (formerly a Target exclusive).

On a related note, McFarlane Toys Kenner-style Super Powers action figure lineup continued this week with the launch wave 6, which includes new 4-inch scale figures of Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and Batman of Zur En Arrh. Pre-order details can be found below.