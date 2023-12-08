DC Multiverse Knightfall Nightwing, Bizarro and Batzarro 2-Pack, and Classic Superman Are On Sale Now
McFarlane Toys has launched a new wave of figures in their DC Multiverse lineup.
Today is another big day for McFarlane Toys figures with the launch of Knighfall Nightwing, a Bizarro and Batzarro 2-pack, and a classic Superman in the 7-inch scale DC Multiverse lineup. The Bizarro and Batzarro figures appear to be built on reworked bodies from The Dark Knight Returns figures, but they did a great job with the new head sculpts and other fun features. You can even see the old Bat logo outline on Batzaro's chest, which may irritate some but it fits in with the theme and is likely intentional. We also really like the look of the classic comic book Superman in this wave. Additional details about each figure can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that the Jokerized Red Robin Gold Label figure has also been added as an Entertainment Earth exclusive (formerly a Target exclusive).
- DC Multiverse Superman Classic Action Figure ($19.99) See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Coming Soon): Superman comes with 4x extra hands, a flight stand, and a collectible art card.
- DC Multiverse Nightwing Knightfall Action Figure ($19.99) See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Coming Soon): This figure features Nightwing in his Knightfall look from the comics, and it comes with 4x extra hands, a display base, and an art card.
- DC Multiverse Bizarro and Batzarro Action Figure 2-Pack ($39.99) See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Coming Soon): Accessories in this figure set include 4x extra hands, an environmental base, Bizarro's medal, and two art cards.
- DC Multiverse Red Robin Jokerized Gold Label Action Figure ($29.99) Former Target Exclusive: Accessories include 4 playing cards, a bo staff, collector card holder and base, and an art card.
- DC Multiverse Wave Action Figure Case of 6 ($29.99) See at Entertainment Earth: As part of the new DC Multiverse launch, Entertainment Earth is selling a collector case that includes 2 Superman classic figures 2 Nightwing figures, and 2 of the recently released Steel figures.
On a related note, McFarlane Toys Kenner-style Super Powers action figure lineup continued this week with the launch wave 6, which includes new 4-inch scale figures of Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and Batman of Zur En Arrh. Pre-order details can be found below.
