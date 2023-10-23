DC Parodies Iconic Meme With New Nightwing Cover

Damian is a cat now, which shouldn't be such a surprise considering his dad's love life.

With Damian Wayne transformed into a cat as part of a new storyline, the January 2024 issue of Nightwing will parody the beloved "woman yelling at a cat" meme on its cover. Originally a marriage of a 2011 still from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a 2018 Tumblr post, the meme features Housewives cast member Taylor Armstrong crying and pointing during an argument on the show. The second panel of the meme, which is what took it out of the reality TV fandom and into the wider internet, is an image of a confused-looking cat sitting at a dinner table, creating a kind of Kuleshov effect that implies Armstrong is arguing with (and, based on their expressions, losing to) the cat, whose name is Smudge.

(The cat's name isn't important to understanding the meme, but it does feel like the cat is just as important in this meme as Armstrong is, so credit where it's due.)

In the comics version, Armstrong is replaced by an angry-looking Dick Grayson/Nightwing, while Kyle Richards (seen trying to comfort Armstrong in the original image) is represented by Jonathan Kent. Damian is a cat knocking a snow globe (which says "Bludhaven" and has the city's skyline inside it) off a table.

(Photo: DC)

Cat-Damian feels like a story that's bound to have some of its own memes born out of it, especially since Damian's primary characterization -- it could be described as assh-le -- is something he shares with many cats.

The issue is set for release in January 2024 from acclaimed writer Tom Taylor and artist Sam Basri. This cover -- which, believe it or not, is the main cover rather than a variant -- is from artist Bruno Redondo.

You can see the cover and full solicitation text below.

NIGHTWING #110

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/16/24

Nightwing, Batgirl and the Titans are doing all they can to save a world overrun by Beasts.

Heroes have become threats, and one of the biggests threats now stalks the streets of Bludhaven. Where once there was a Robin, now there is a cat.

Can Jon Kent and Nightwing save the city from Damian Wayne? Or will the Super Sons be torn apart forever?