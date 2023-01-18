Nightwing #100 Review: The Best Superhero Comic Around

For two years, Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo have made great strides in turning Nightwing into one of the best superhero stories available. Forgoing any end-of-the-world tropes or larger-than-life villains, the duo's Nightwing run has always put character first, and Nightwing #100 is no exception.

The creative duo waste no time getting into the thick of it, putting the conflict with Heartless center stage yet again. This run's overarching villain, Heartless has simultaneously made his presence felt in nearly every issue, only the character has yet to receive any real development. It's a storytelling paradox for certain, and might be one of the run's major sticking points as whole... but here, Heartless finally gets to share the spotlight once again.

Instead of using Redondo all the way through, there's a committee of artists paying tribute to Nightwing throughout this celebratory issue. With Adriano Lucas being used as a colorist across the board, the art is a bit jarring throughout, with some serious uncanny valley vibes throughout as the publisher seemed to want the artwork as close together as possible, despite the artist's have wildly varying art styles.Even then, Taylor's scripting continues to be as solid as can be, with demonstrated proof few understand Grayson more.

When it comes to superhero comics, there is Nightwing and then there is the rest of the class. Throughout the past twenty-plus issues, Taylor and Redondo have combined to craft one of the best superhero tales of the best decade and then some. Not only do they understand Dick Grayson as well as the creators who created him, but they have a tight grasp on what it takes to make a genre-best. Nightwing #100 begins to tie up the last few remaining threads that have been introduced throughout this run and, over the course of the over-sized issue, shows readers a perfect sample of what lies in store for them still. This story is as good of an example as any to showcase two comic creators not only at the top of their own careers, but at the summit of the comics industry as a whole.

