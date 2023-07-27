DC Reveals First Preview of Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham

DC revealed another bold addition to their Black Label line at San Diego Comic-Con, debuting a gorgeous trailer for the Rafael Grampá project Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham. The suspenseful and stylish trailer definitely caught the attention of fans, and at the Gotham panel, DC revealed more looks at the new series. The new preview featured a host of beautifully variant covers and an up-close look at some of the characters populating Gargoyle of Gotham, including Crytoon, Moth-er, and The Virgin. You can find the full preview starting on the next slide.

"When his origin was introduced in Batman #1 in the 1940s, Bruce Wayne swore revenge by the spirits of his murdered parents and driven by his belief in an omen-became Batman," Grampá said. "For me, this subtle aspect of Bruce's belief system has always been the fundamental core of Batman, and through that lens I recognized this untold story. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores 'who he is and why he came to be.' It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride."

Gargoyle of Gotham will feature variant covers by Jim Lee and colorist Matheus Lopes as well as Frank Miller and artist David Finch. There will also be a black-and-white version of Lee's cover in a 1-in-25 ratio variant, as well as a 1-in-50 variant by Priscilla Petraites (Chariot, Rat Queens). A 1-in-100 variant by Paul Pope (Batman: Year 100), and a 1-in-250 black-and-white variant by Miller, will also be available. You can find the official description below.

In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice- to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth- that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well.

When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil-including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart-to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect.

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 will hit stores to coincide with Batman Day on Saturday, September 16th.