Titans: Beast World Announced by DC

The Dawn of DC has been undeniably bright, taking DC's heroes and villains into a relaunched and wonderful new domain. One major component of Dawn of DC has been the Titans, who have risen up in prominence in the absence of the Justice League. As DC announced during San Diego Comic-Con, the Titans' story is headed towards an interesting nexus point. On Friday, during the convention's Jim Lee and Friends panel, it was announced that a Titans: Beast World event will be publishing beginning this fall. Spinning out of the events of Titans and Nightwing, as well as the larger Dawn of DC initiative, the event will revolve around a certain team member's superpowers — Garfield Logan / Beast Boy. The cornerstone of the event will be Titans: Beast World, a four-issue miniseries beginning in November from Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis.

Titans: Beast World will begin with October's Tales of the Titans #4, an installment that will focus on Beast Boy's own personal crisis. In the issue, written by Andrew Constant with art by Brandt & Stein, Beast Boy barely survived the events of Dark Crisis, suffering a brutal attack from Deathstroke and losing an eye in the process. With his confidence weakened, he's been unable to hold the shape of the large and mighty animals that define him as a Super Hero. But when a scientist with nothing to lose needs Beast Boy's powers for terrifying ends, Gar will have to face what truly makes him special…and save his own life in the process!

"I'm beyond excited to bring this DC crossover event to life starting in November with our new Titans: Beast World series, featuring art by the incomparable Ivan Reis. 'Beast World' will also thread the needle between the current series that I'm writing about the Titans," said writer Tom Taylor. "Friends will fall. Super Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become...Beast World."

As the Titans rally together in the pages of Titans: Beast World to prepare to fight the intergalactic beast, The Necrostar, Starfire discovers how it was first defeated by the Tamaraneans of the past: it was beaten by Starro. Luckily, the Titans have a warrior that can take the shape and match the powers of a world-conqueror like Starro—Beast Boy!

So Starro Beast Boy becomes a world conqueror, and DC's Titans lose their shape-changing teammate in the process. Titans: Beast World will tell his story—and the story of the Titans fighting to bring him back from the abyss—beginning in November 2023. And what does all of this have to do with Amanda Waller? The threat Beast Boy poses will further Amanda Waller's crusade against metahumans and her anti-alien alliance…by any means necessary. As Waller looks for ways to take Starro Beast Boy down, she will form a cautious understanding with none other than Lex Luthor—as an expert in dealing with alien threats.

