Batman: City of Madness Announced by DC

DC has announced their full list of solicitations for October 2023, and when it comes to Batman, the Dark Knight will be delving into the world of horror. On Monday, DC announced Batman: City of Madness, a three-issue Black Label series from writer and artist Christian Ward. The series, which goes on sale October 10th, is in the Prestige Plus format and will take Batman into the Gotham below Gotham city, one that is a "living nightmare, populated by twisted mirrors of our Gotham's denizens, fueled by the fear and hatred flowing down from above." On social media, Ward described the book as a "dream come true" as his take on a cosmic horror Batman story.

"City of Madness is my love letter to Batman and a pseudo sequel to Arkham Asylum: Serious House on a Serious earth and I have absolutely not come to play," Ward wrote.

My new book from @DCOfficial – a dream come true my cosmic horror Batman story – Batman: City of Madness a 3 prestige 48 page issue mini series written and drawn by me – out October pic.twitter.com/q9gelFsA9p — Christian Ward (@cjwardart) July 24, 2023

You can check out the official description of Batman: City of Madness #1 as well as the cover by Ward and variant covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, Martin Simmonds, and Ward below.

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #1

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

Buried deep beneath Gotham City there exists another Gotham. This Gotham Below is a living nightmare, populated by twisted mirrors of our Gotham's denizens, fueled by the fear and hatred flowing down from above. For decades, the doorway between the cities has been sealed and heavily guarded by the Court of Owls. But now the door swings wide, and the twisted version of the Dark Knight has escaped…to trap and train a Robin of his own. Batman must form an uneasy alliance with the Court and its deadly allies to stop him—and to hold back the wave of twisted super-villains, nightmarish versions of his own nemeses, each one worse than the last, that's spilling into his streets!

Visionary writer-artist Christian Ward unleashes his cosmic-horror take on Batman's world, in a tribute to disturbing Dark Knight classics like Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Gothic! You'll never look at Batman's villains the same way again…you simply won't have the stomach for it!

Other October Announcements from DC

DC made some other announcements in their October solicits. Coming up is Supergirl Special from writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Skylar Patridge which will see Kara Danvers struggling with her feelings following the return of Power Girl. That book is out on October 31st. Also announced was an Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special from Tim Seeley, Joey Esposito, and Ethan Sacks with art from Miguel Mendonca, Ray Anthony-Height, and Scot Eaton with three stories following Arthur preparing for his wedding to Mera. It also arrives on October 31st. DC also announced a new Amazons Attack series from writer Josie Campbell and artist Vasco Georgiev which will arrive on October 24th.