Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Trailer Released by DC

The Dawn of DC initiative is well underway, and has been revamping and reimagining DC's beloved heroes and villains for a new era. That relaunch has included an ever-growing number of new comic titles, and thanks to a newly-released trailer from this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, we now have our first official look at one of those upcoming stories. On Thursday, DC unveiled a promotional trailer for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, an upcoming four-issue bimonthly series from Rafael Grampá that will be published under the publisher's adult-oriented Black Label. Gargoyle of Gotham has been teased in DC canon since December of last year, when a new multiverse map for the fictional universe designated the events of the series as happening on "Earth-46."

The first issue of Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham is set to launch on Batman Day, September 16th, in North America, Brazil, Spain, Italy, and Germany. Variant covers for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 will be provided by Jim Lee, Frank Miller, and David Finch, with a 1-in-50 variant cover by Priscilla Petraites, and a 1-in-100 variant cover by Paul Pope.

Just revealed at #SDCC – the breathtaking BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM teaser trailer! Rafael Grampá's twisted vision of the Dark Knight begins in September. #DCatSDCChttps://t.co/3Ut9WSDEDu pic.twitter.com/F3mRMakmhs — Batman (@Batman) July 20, 2023

What Is Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham About?

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham follows a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well. When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect.

"When his origin was introduced in Batman #1 in the 1940s, Bruce Wayne swore revenge by the spirits of his murdered parents and—driven by his belief in an omen—became Batman," said Grampá. "For me, this subtle aspect of Bruce's belief system has always been the fundamental core of Batman, and through that lens I recognized this untold story. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores 'who he is and why he came to be.' It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride."

What do you think of the teaser trailer for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 is set to launch on Batman Day, September 16th.