DC Reveals Superman: Red & Blue Anthology Series

DC kicked this morning off with the announcement of Superman: Red & Blue, a new anthology series that will deliver fresh new takes on the Man of Steel similar to what DC does with Batman in Batman: Black and White. As with that series the only colors present in the artwork will be red and blue while everything else is black and white. The six-issue mini-series will start with March's Superman: Red & Blue #1, featuring a story by John Ridley and artist Clayton Henry that will bring Superman's meaning to an entire country to the forefront through a confrontation with a villain that he still can't shake.

There will also be a story by writer Wes Craig, which will focus on Superman's early days and the person who inspired him to become the symbol of hope he is today. That's followed by a story by Marguerite Bennett and artist Jill Thompson that focuses on a teenage Clark Kent, while a story by Dan Watters and Dani (of Coffin Bound fame) spin a story about what happens when all colors are gone from the world.

You can find the official description for Superman: Red & Blue below.

"Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red and blue streak in the sky, it’s not a bird...it’s not a plane...it’s Superman!

To start things off in March’s Superman: Red & Blue #1, Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country. Then, Brandon Easton (DC Future State’s Mister Miracle) and Steve Lieber (Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen) take readers to the streets of Metropolis to show how one hero can mean so much to an individual in pain.

(Photo: DC Comics)





Plus, writer/artist Wes Craig (Deadly Class) tells a tale of Superman’s early days and the man who inspired him to become the hero he is today! And Marguerite Bennett (DC Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman) and artist Jill Thompson (The Sandman, Black Orchid) give us a tale of teenage Clark Kent, while Dan Watters and Dani, the team behind Coffin Bound, bring us an outlandish fable about what happens when all colors are stolen!"

Superman: Red & Blue #1 (of 6) will include 40 pages of stories and will retail for $5.99.

