DC Reveals Wonder Woman Outlaw Edition and Issue #3 Preview

DC's new Wonder Woman series from Tom King and Daniel Sampere has been received with open arms, as the first issue went back to print and now the second issue has followed suit. DC is bringing Wonder Woman #2 back to press with a special Outlaw Edition, which will combine the sold-out first and second issues, but there's also one other welcome surprise. The Outlaw Edition will feature an eight-page preview of Wonder Woman #3, and you can pre-order the new edition right now. The Wonder Woman Outlaw Edition will hit stores on November 28th, while Wonder Woman #3 will land in stores on November 28th.

Combined with the eight-page preview, the Wonder Woman Outlaw Edition will contain 64 pages, but you don't have to wait until the book hits stores to get a glimpse of the much anticipated third issue. DC has revealed an issue #3 preview with more beautiful artwork from Sampere, and you can find that preview alongside the covers for the Outlaw Edition on the next slide.

Wonder Woman #3 features a main cover and design variant cover by series artist Sampere, as well as variant covers by Jim Lee, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Bilquis Evely. There's also a McFarlane Toys action figure variant, and you can find the official description for Wonder Woman #3 below.

"In this can't-miss issue, the Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating the Amazon Princess? Find out as Diana uses her Lasso of Truth to reveal the real story behind the Amazon massacre. Plus, Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future!"

Speaking of Trinity, she has yet to make her big debut in the series. That all changes with issue #3, something that King explained and teased in his interview on ComicBook's ComicBook Nation podcast. King said "The whole thing is the story of her. How she's born; who or if her father is; it's a story of her creation for lack of a better word."

"Big answers? You're gonna start getting twists about that in issue #3. So there's gonna be some stuff revealed there," King said. "Some stuff in issue #5. I'm writing pretty far ahead so I can tell you specifically [laughs]. And some big stuff in issue #12. So those will be sor of big points if you're just looking for specific issues."

"Starting with issue #3 I'm taking over the backups for the book... those last sort of eight pages. And those are going to be Trinity stories – so she'll start appearing in the backups. You'll see her there. They're incredibly sort of fun stories, that are about Damian, Jon, and Lizzie, and their adventures together in the future. And they're just wonderful fun sort of things you could give to your daughter or have fun reading yourself," King said.

