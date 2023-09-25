DC's Wonder Woman Writer Tom King Reveals When Trinity and the Flash-Forward Timeline Return

DC has launched a new era of the Wonder Woman comic, with acclaimed writer Tom King (Batman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) crafting a bold and epic new saga for the Amazonian heroine. However, before Tom King's Wonder Woman series made its debut, we got a tease of just how epic a tale it's going to be, thanks to a game-changing flash-forward sequence.

The milestone issue of Wonder Woman #800 featured a backup story that served as the prologue to King's new series: In it, we met Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman, who is a full-fledged hero alongside Damian Wayne/Batman and Jon Kent/Superman in a future time period. That story saw Trinity, Batman, and Superman tracking down The Sovereign (the villain revealed at the end of Wonder Woman #1) where they are imprisoned on Paradis Island, in order to learn the true story of her origin, which Diana has denied her.

The story of Wonder Woman #1 picks up with The Sovereign (America's secret line of royalty) serving as the narrator of the storyline – a story they are presumably telling to Trinity in the future timeline. We can't say that part for sure, yet, as Trinity is nowhere to be found in Wonder Woman #1. So when is Wonder Woman's daughter going to show up in King's series?

(Photo: DC)

"The whole thing is the story of her. How she's born; who or if her father is; it's a story of her creation for lack of a better word," King explained to the ComicBook Nation podcast crew, before revealing some concrete details:

"Big answers? You're gonna start getting twists about that in issue #3. So there's gonna be some stuff revealed there. Some stuff in issue #5. I'm writing pretty far ahead so I can tell you specifically [laughs]. And some big stuff in issue #12. So those will be sor of big points if you're just looking for specific issues."

"Starting with issue #3 I'm taking over the backups for the book... those last sort of eight pages. And those are going to be Trinity stories – so she'll start appearing in the backups. You'll see her there. They're incredibly sort of fun stories, that are about Damian, Jon, and Lizzie, and their adventures together in the future. And they're just wonderful fun sort of things you could give to your daughter or have fun reading yourself."

Tom King Wonder Woman Interview (WATCH)

Wonder Woman #1 is on sale at DC Comics.