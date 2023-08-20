DC Teases the Arrival of Long-Forgotten Superman Character

A long-forgotten Superman character is returning to DC comics. DC recently shared their full November 2023 solicits including one for Titans: Beast World Tour: Metropolis #1, revealing the arrival of Flamebird, this time with Power Girl taking on the mantle. In the issue, written by Nicole Maines, Joshua Williamson, Zipporah Smith, and Dan Jurgens with art by Max Raynor, Anthony Marques, and Edwin Galmon, Power Girl will be "no longer" and Flamebird arrives with Supergirl and Dreamer set to take her on. You can check out the issue's description below.

"As the ramifications of the Titans' battle with Starro reverberate across the globe, Metropolis is hit with an unexpected surge of electricity from…is that—? No. It can't be. Livewire? BUT SHE'S A—A—okay you're going to have to read this one to believe it. Meanwhile, Supergirl and Dreamer take on the terror of the Flamebird, Power Girl is no longer, and amid the chaos a threat continues to grow on the horizon. All signs point to a major new shift in the world of Superman in Beast World Tour: Metropolis!"

Who is Flamebird?

Flamebird is a name that DC fans may be a little familiar with as there have been a handful of characters who have adopted it before. Flamebird, along with Nightwing, are a duo of Kryptonian gods who reincarnate through history and are destined to find each other (and be betrayed by a friend) in each lifetime. The pairing may be best known for the legend Superman tells a young Dick Grayson of the Kryptonian gods, inspiring him to adopt the name Nightwing for himself.

Titans: Beast World Tour: Metropolis #1 is Part of the Larger Titans: Beast World Crossover Event

Kicking off in late November, Titans: Beast World will see an "unprecedented threat" come to the DC Universe that even Superman, Wonder Woman, and Starfire are powerless to stop — the Necrostar. There's only one hero who can and its Beast Boy!

"With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains transformed into ferocious beasts?

Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World."

Titans: Beast World #1, written by Tom Taylor with art by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki will go on sale November 28th.

Everything You Need to Know About Titans: Beast World Tour: Metropolis #1

TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR: METROPOLIS #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, ZIPPORAH SMITH,

and DAN JURGENS

Art by MAX RAYNOR, ANTHONY MARQUES, and EDWIN GALMON

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by CLAYTON HENRY and CULLY HAMNER

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/5/23