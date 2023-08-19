DC Reveals New Look at Wonder Woman's Daughter, Trinity

A new era of Wonder Woman is upon us, with the beloved DC heroine getting a new ongoing series that launches later this fall from Tom King and Daniel Sampere. This relaunch was preluded by a surprising story in Wonder Woman #800, which introduced readers to Diana's daughter, who is nicknamed Trinity. As a new solicitation for DC's November 2023 books reveals, Trinity will soon be starring in her own backup story. According to the solicitation for Wonder Woman #3, Trinity will be appearing in a side story, and will also be featured on two variant covers from Jim Lee and Sampere.

WONDER WOMAN #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JIM LEE and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre.

Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future.

Who Is Wonder Woman's Daughter?

This is the second time that Wonder Woman has gotten a daughter in the pages of DC Comics — the older Earth-2 incarnation of Diana was the mother of Hippolyta "Lyta" Trevor-Hall. Created by Roy Thomas, Danette Thomas, and Todd McFarlane, Lyta eventually became the superheroine Fury. A version of Lyta Hall recently appeared in Netflix's The Sandman television series, where she was portrayed by Razane Jammal.

"Hard to remember exactly, but I think I stole at least the first spark from Mitch Gerads, the brilliant artist whom I'm blessed to work with on so many things," King explained to IGN when the series was first announced. "Mitch had a great idea for doing a sort of all ages short story to follow up on our Mister Miracle series where Jon and Damian would be babysitting Scott and Barda's kid, Jack. This got me thinking about the son of Batman and the son Superman as older brother babysitters and how really the person they should be looking after is their little sister, the daughter of Wonder Woman. I have three kids, two of whom are close in age and then one who's 5 years younger than those two, so I'm very familiar with this dynamic and its potential for comedy and drama. Super sons...and daughter. It was the kind of thing I'd want to read with them at any age. So, after I had that idea in my head, I couldn't get it out."

What is the New Wonder Woman Series About?

In Wonder Woman #1, after a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don't comply by any means necessary. In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect.

Wonder Woman #800 is set to be released wherever comics are sold on June 20th. It will be followed by King and Sampere's Wonder Woman #1 on September 5th.