DC Comics Tease Batman & Joker's "Most Brutal Fight of All Time"

Writer Chip Zdarsky's run on Daredevil may have come to an end this week, but he's still going strong as the flagship Batman scribe for DC Comics. Continuing his work with artist Jorge Jimenez, the pair just wrapped up a major multiverse story with Batman and are on track for a big crossover between The Dark Knight Detective and Catwoman with the new Gotham War event. DC Comics has announced the two issues of the series that will be published in November, and they're teasing a HUGE battle between Batman and The Joker. The publisher even calls it "the most brutal fight" in the history of the pair, which sounds like a tall order.

Set to be published on November 7th, Batman #139 begins a new story arc titled "Mindbomb." The solicitation for the issue teases the fallout of The Gotham War event, revealing that Batman is "completely isolated from his family" while also still battling his secondary personality, The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh. Even with those things holding him back though, The Joker has returned to town and is taunting him, meaning their confrontation is coming. The next issue, Batman #140, also slated for a November publication, teasees the continuation of "Mindbomb," and offers the nugget of "It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time." Again though, Batman of Zur-En-Arrh is lingering in the wings.

Check out the full solicitations and covers for both issues below!

BATMAN #139

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 11/7/23

Following the cataclysmic events of "The Gotham War," Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. "Mindbomb" begins!