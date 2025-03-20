The DC Universe Is Getting a New History This Summer (And We Can’t Wait)

The complete history of the DC Universe will be documented in a new series launching this summer. Trying to keep up with comic book continuity can sometimes become a headache, especially when you factor in the number of reboots and retcons that take place. This is especially true for DC, which has had various Crisis events, alternate Earths, and a whole Multiverse to keep track of. Luckily, this convoluted tapestry will start to get streamlined in New History of the DC Universe, a four-issue limited series debuting on Wednesday, June 25th. The series will celebrate 90 years of DC storytelling and feature an all-star cast of creators.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New History of the DC Universe #1 is written by Mark Waid (Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, Justice League Unlimited, Batman & Robin: Year One) with art by Jerry Ordway and Todd Nauck. They will offer a fresh look at the past and present of the DC Universe, seen through the eyes of Barry Allen, a.k.a. the Flash.

main cover by chris samnee

dan mora variant cover

ryan sook variant cover

“This is my dream project,” said Waid. “It’s a chance to realign all of DC’s sprawling continuity into one master timeline, and to be joined by some of comics’ greatest artists to make it shine. With new information for even longtime fans, plus Easter eggs galore, this series will be an essential read for DC fans.”

New History of the DC Universe #1 chronicles Barry Allen’s journey from the birth of the DC Universe to the rise of the Justice Society and the Golden Age of Heroes.

“I’m having an absolute blast with this project,” said Nauck. “Mark has come up with something cool for me to draw on every page, and it’s been an honor to share art chores with a comics legend like Jerry Ordway. The DC editorial team has coordinated a wealth of deep-dive references for me to draw from, and I’m learning new aspects of DC history I hadn’t known before—and I’ve been reading DC comics for decades!”

“As one of the artists who was part of Crisis on Infinite Earths in the 1980s,” added Jerry Ordway, “I am thrilled to be involved in telling the story of this newest DC Universe with Mark and Todd.”

mike cho variant cover

ryan sook wraparound cover

scott koblish connecting wraparound covers

New History of the DC Universe #1 boasts an impressive roster of cover artists. The debut issue features a main cover from Batman & Robin: Year One artist Chris Samnee, as well as variant covers by Dan Mora (Justice League Unlimited, Superman), Ryan Sook (Black Canary: Best of the Best), and Mike Cho. Sook also provides a variant featuring a collection of superheroes from across DC’s history, with an additional foil variant from cover artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau. Artist Scott Koblish will provide a series of connecting wraparound variant covers for the series, depicting DC’s iconic characters chronologically with each issue.

This is a massive undertaking for Mark Waid and his collaborators since it’s no small feat to properly document everything that’s happened in the DC Universe. But it may be a sign that DC recognizes how bloated its history has become. Documenting the history in a four-issue limited series allows old and new readers alike the opportunity to come in on the ground floor and get caught up.

New History of the DC Universe #1 goes on sale Wednesday, June 25th. Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments below!