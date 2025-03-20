Absolute Flash Just Shocked Everyone with a Massive Death

Play video

Thanks to Absolute Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman, we know DC isn’t afraid to take big swings with its Absolute line, and that is certainly the case for Absolute Flash as well. Absolute Flash #1 shakes things up in several ways for Wally West, both in terms of who the character is and how his powers work, though work is an operative term if you’ve read the issue. Those who have made their way to the end know that DC saved its biggest shock for last, revealing a massive death that no one expected. Spoilers from here on out for Absolute Flash #1, so you’ve been warned.

Absolute Flash introduces us to this world’s Wally West, who is a military kid and has subsequently spent much of his young life moving from base to base. He now calls Fort Fox home, where he lives with his no-nonsense father Colonel West, but this is also where he meets this world’s Barry Allen.

Allen is working on a special project at the base known as Project Olympus and shows Wally some of what he’s working on, which is all top secret. He tries to appeal to Wally’s father but he’s outraged when he finds out that Wally is in this part of the facility, and that leads to even more confrontations between father and son. Wally’s father tells him he is not allowed to go back to that part of the base or see Barry, but then fate intervenes.

Wally is outside when lightning strikes Barry’s lab, and Wally heads over to check on Barry. Wally finds Barry inside the chamber at the center of the lab, but something’s wrong, and Barry tells Wally to run. There’s a huge explosion of power, and while we know that Wally survived it, we see that Allen is nothing but a skeleton now, so apparently he died in that moment or sometime after. What we do know is that Wally blames himself for Barry’s death, and hopefully, we’ll get more answers soon.

The fact that the team is willing to kill someone as big as Barry Allen shows that nothing is outside of the realm of possibility in the DC Absolute Universe, and we can’t wait to see what other surprises await Wally as he tries to get a handle on his abilities and become this world’s fastest man alive.

Absolute Flash #1 is in comic stores and on digital platforms now.

