MCU Actor Who Played Batman in State Farm’s Huge DC Ad Revealed

The actor who played Batman in State Farm’s new DC ad also portrayed a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A State Farm commercial probably isn’t the place you were expecting to see the likes of Batman and his infamous rogues gallery, but that’s exactly where they popped up recently when the Dark Knight teamed up with “Bateman,” played by Jason Bateman. While State Farm tries to sell viewers its insurance options, the real highlight is seeing the costume work put in for Batman, Joker, Poison Ivy, and the rest of the Gotham City rogues. The people that brought the DC characters to life are now providing a behind-the-scenes look at the State Farm ad, including which MCU actor played Batman.

Makeup artist Eliza Mollie Till and props builder Dan Crawley shared behind-the-scenes photos and secrets for State Farm’s DC ad. It was Mollie Till who revealed that Nicholas Hayner, aka Nick Filoiali’i, played Batman. Hayner was a stunt performer on Captain America: Civil War and his credits include The Walking Dead and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. Hayner’s performance as Batman has drawn praise on social media, along with the other actors in the commercial. Other big names joining Jason Bateman as Bateman include Grammy winner SZA as Catwoman, content creator Jordan Howlett (Jordan the Stallion) as Commissioner Gordon, and streaming influencer Kai Cenat as a random Gotham City citizen.

The photos by Crawley highlight the makeup work that went into Joker’s teeth. Josh Harp played the Clown Prince of Crime, and we can see the different iterations of creativity that went into creating Joker’s enlarged yellow teeth.

“For the first time ever, Batman and Bateman share the screen in a hilarious showdown that highlights the differences that set State Farm apart from its competitors,” the description of the State Farm commercial reads. “Because when it comes to protection, you don’t just want coverage – you want State Farm.”

The first movie to take place in the Batman corner of James Gunn’s new DC Universe is Clayface, which just found a director in James Watkins. He’s reportedly in the process of finalizing his deal with Warner Bros. after making a presentation to DC Studios co-head James Gunn. The plan is to begin production on Clayface later this year. Mike Flanagan is writing Clayface, which he wants to make as a “horror/thriller/tragedy” project. Not surprisingly, Clayface was left out of the State Farm DC spot, though that can be attributed to the amount of special effects it would have taken to bring the villain to life.

