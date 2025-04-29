DC vs Vampires Has Introduced a Radical Version of the New Gods

One of the more interesting takes on the DC Comics multiverse is the Elseworlds series DC vs. Vampires. It’s a perfect example of an alternate reality that gives the primary DC timeline “a run for its money” when it comes to delivering captivating content. Its brilliance lies in how it flips the well-established “good versus evil” dynamic at the heart of superhero comics into something far more ominous and compelling. Indeed, anytime you can convincingly transform a pillar of the DC superhero community — like Wonder Woman— into a corrupt, mass-murdering terrorist, you know you’re onto something special.

However, turning heroes into villains and transforming former superhero friends, colleagues, and teammates into mortal enemies isn’t even the most gripping aspect of the franchise. Among the most shocking — and fascinating — transformations is that of the New Gods, the almighty beings from New Genesis and Apokolips. Though not fundamentally tied to Earth, they nevertheless become entangled in the drama, evolving into a force unlike anything humans or vampires have ever encountered.

DC vs. Vampires Continues its Reimagining of the DC Comics Universe

The DC vs. Vampires franchise launched in 2021 with a limited series of the same name by James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg, and Otto Schmidt. The story unfolds as a vampire community, having observed years of conflict between superheroes and supervillains, decides to seize power for themselves by transforming both heroes and villains into vampires. After converting some of the DC Universe’s most formidable figures, an uneasy peace has settled between Barbara Gordon’s vampire queendom and Green Arrow’s anti-vampire resistance. However, under the guidance of Damian Wayne, a rogue vampire element is poised to break the peace and humanity’s last hope against complete vampire domination.

The New Gods, who have made Earth a forum for their eons-old blood feud, are inadvertently drawn to the developing fight between humanity and its vampire opponents when one of their own – Mr. Miracle – is found to be connected to the conflict. On the one hand, the chaos caused by the war provides Darkseid and his minions with opportunities to manipulate the situation for their benefit, furthering Darkseid’s power and control over Earth while also serving as a means to defeat his adversaries from New Genesis. Conversely, Highfather and his forces from New Genesis recognize the threat vampires pose to humanity, as well as the presence of Darkseid, providing all the reason for them to provide as much assistance as possible to their human allies.

The New Gods for an Elseworlds’ Era

By joining the fight between humans and vampires, the New Gods have become an important (if unforeseen) factor in the conflict’s outcome. They are a force that neither humans, vampires, nor even the New Gods themselves anticipated during the buildup to hostilities. In taking on their new role as “combatants,” many have undergone transformations that are nothing short of radical. As Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt’s DC vs. Vampires: World War V reveals, no faction of the New Gods emerges from the conflict without experiencing some level of transformation or disruption.

Created by the legendary comic book artist and author Jack Kirby, the New Gods have largely been depicted in his signature style. This style characteristically mixed robustly contoured figures with vibrant color schemes, making the characters appear dynamic even in static poses. However, Schmidt, whose stellar artwork has been a highlight of the DC vs. Vampires franchise, introduces a completely new vibe to the New Gods. In contrast to Kirby’s well-known blocky dynamism, Schmidt’s rendition offers a cleaner, less cluttered, and smoother aesthetic. This softer touch represents a rather abrupt reimagination of the New Gods, which complements both the narrative and the franchise’s focus on action.

Even More Changes Are Coming For The New Gods

Schmidt doesn’t just reimagine Kirby’s style—he also makes key changes to character details. Highfather is no longer more graceful and calm – a depiction that more clearly reflects his true position as a leader. Then there’s Darkseid himself, whom Kirby originally depicted as being roughly the same size as most New Gods, who are already larger than most humans. Under Schmidt’s pen, however, Darkseid is dramatically larger, standing what appears to be 10 to 12 stories tall, which makes him even more imposing.

Perhaps the most revolutionary transformation is the one that occurs to the Highfather’s son, and Darkseid’s ward, Mr. Miracle. While he may not seem different from the outside, there’s the unmistakable fact that he’s not only been turned into a vampire – or at the very least a demi-vampire – but also fathered a daughter with his wife Big Barda, who is a New God-Vampire hybrid. To be sure, the daughter’s combination of the inherent special abilities of a New God with the occult powers of the undead vampires is something the universe has never seen and will surely play a role in how humans, vampires, and now gods resolve their conflict.

DC vs. Vampires: World War V is available to purchase.