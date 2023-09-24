DC's The Flash #1 Preview Reveals Wild New Take on Fastest Man Alive

The Flash officially becomes a part of the Dawn of DC era with this week's The Flash #1 from writer Si Spurrier, artist Mike Deodato Jr., colorist Trish Mulvihill, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. DC has released a new preview of The Flash #1, which you can find below. The preview pages feature narration reflecting on the legacy of speedster Max Mercury and the nature of the Speed Force. Max and Kid Flash jump into the Speed Force and make contact with a being that is apparently in pain. Meanwhile, The Flash (Wally West) battles a group of "guerilla gorillas." Here's the official synopsis for The Flash #1 from DC.

"WALLY WEST RACES TOWARDS THE FUTURE WITH A NEW ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM! Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies, and mind-shattering terrors. A new era for the Scarlet Speedster begins now from the team of Si Spurrier (Coda, Damn Them All) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers)."

The Flash #1 follows the milestone The Flash #800, which saw some of the best-loved creators ever to work on The Flash return to tell new stories about the character. It also follows The Flash movie, which drew new eyes to the character (even if that was Barry Allen in the movie).

The Flash #1 goes on sale on September 26th. Its official solicitation information and preview pages follow.