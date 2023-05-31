Ezra Miller Autographing The Flash Movie Merchandise and DC Comics (Exclusive)

The Scarlet Speedster is slowing down to sign autographs. ComicBook can exclusively reveal that The Flash star Ezra Miller is the newest autograph exclusive at Celebrity Authentic, an autograph authenticity company providing fans and collectors with certified memorabilia. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, will participate in a private autograph signing session in July to personally hand-sign a selection of photos, posters, comics, Funko Pop figures, and send-in items tied to DC's Flash feature film. The anticipated blockbuster racing into theaters June 16th sees Miller reprise their role as Barry Allen, the Fastest Man Alive, from 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

Pre-orders for the genuine autographed editions are now open on the Celebrity Authentics website. The collection includes The Flash film comic book variant covers, double-sided movie posters, scene photos, the film's line of Funko Pop vinyl figures, as well as offerings from Miller's appearances in Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Customers can also submit their send-in items to be personally hand-signed with a detailed signature by Miller, with a tentative deadline date of July 7th, 2023. Each Miller-autographed edition includes a Celebrity Authentics Certificate of Authenticity featuring a general picture of the actor from the signing. According to the company, Celebrity Authentics witnesses every signing to ensure autograph authenticity.

The Flash synopsis states, "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú as Henry and Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, The Flash opens only in theaters June 16th.