The Flash Gets a New Creative Team After Milestone 800th Issue

DC is relaunching The Flash with a new creative team after the title celebrates its 800th issue. June will see the release of the oversized The Flash #800, which will bring back some of the biggest creators in the DC hero's history. One of the stories found in The Flash #800 comes from Simon Spurrier (Coda, Detective Comics) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers), who will then step in as the new creative team on the book in September's The Flash #1. Wonder Woman is also celebrating 800 issues, and will also relaunch under the helm of Eisner-winning writer Tom King and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths artist Daniel Sampere.

The list of creators on The Flash #800 includes legendary Flash scribes Mark Waid (Batman/Superman: World's Finest), Geoff Johns (Justice Society of America), and Joshua Williamson (Superman), current Flash writer Jeremy Adams, current Flash artist Fernando Pasarin with Oclair Albert (Hawkman), Todd Nauck (Stargirl: The Lost Children), Carmine Di Giandomenico (Batman: The Knight), returning The Flash artist Scott Kolins (Suicide Squad: King Shark), and Mike Deodato Jr.

The description of The Flash #1 reads, "Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure, and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies and mind-shattering terrors. Starting with a prelude in the soon-to-be-legendary The Flash #800, the chronicles of the Fastest Man Alive take an action-packed turn towards cosmic horror."

The Flash Movie Trailer Dominates Super Bowl Ads

The Flash raced to a first-place finish at Super Bowl LVII, beating out all other ads in terms of social media engagement. Per the data analytics and engagement metrics firm EDO — which scored more than 100 national Super Bowl ads, measuring incremental online engagement immediately after airing — The Flash's big game spot took the number one spot overall with an engagement index of 2373, meaning it performed 24x better than the median Super Bowl commercial. The 45-second spot aired during the second quarter and followed the first full-length Flash trailer, which Warner Bros. Pictures released online ahead of kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Other ads to place in EDO's entertainment category include Disney's 90-second Disney 100 spot at #3 (12.5x the median for an engagement index of 1248), LiveNation's 15-second spot for U2's Las Vegas residency at #5 (743), and Amazon Studios' 60-second spot advertising Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's NIKE shoe drama AIR at #9 (607). Universal's 60-second Fast X big game spot landed the #13 spot (454), followed by Universal's 30-second Cocaine Bear spot at #17 (436); Disney and Marvel Studios' 30-second spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which released its full trailer online during the game, took the #21 spot (360).

The Flash #1 by Simon Spurrier and Mike Deodato Jr. goes on sale June 6th.