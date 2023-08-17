40 years ago, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars united Earth's most powerful heroes for a 12-issue limited series set on Battleworld. Featuring Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and their enemies — Doctor Doom, Magneto, Doctor Octopus, and more — the original Secret Wars was the biggest crossover in the history of the Marvel Universe when it hit stands in 1984. The all-powerful Beyonder pit Marvel's greatest heroes and villains against one another in a cosmic competition on Battleworld, a planet formed as a battleground for the war to end all wars. This November, Marvel Comics returns to the '80s era in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Secret Wars, the four-issue limited series is written by industry icon Tom DeFalco, former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief and the editor of the original Secret Wars, and illustrated by Pat Olliffe (Untold Tales of Spider-Man, Spider-Girl). Artist Sean Galloway — whose Saturday Morning Variant series has covered X-Men: Days of Future Past – Doomsday, Death of the Venomverse, and Avengers Inc. — has created a new connecting cover in the style of classic Saturday morning cartoons.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld issues #1 and #2 will feature Galloway's '80s-style Saturday Morning cartoon variant covers as a homage to Mike Zeck's classic Secret Wars #1 cover, which assembled Avengers Captain America, Jim Rhodes' Iron Man, Wasp, the Monica Rambeau Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk; Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Colossus, Rogue, and Nightcrawler of the X-Men; the Hulk; Spider-Man; and the Thing and Human Torch of the Fantastic Four.

On sale November 22nd, the in-continuity limited series revisits the original Secret Wars with a never-before-told tale taking place between issues #8-12 of the series by writer Jim Shooter and artists Zeck and Bob Layton — after Spider-Man gets his black costume.

According to Marvel, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld will "expose never-before-told secrets behind one of the significant conflicts in Marvel history. Fans can expect revelations beyond the Beyonder's true motives, shocking appearances by characters that you didn't even know fought in the Secret Wars, and more. Starring iconic super hero best friend duo Spider-Man and the Human Torch, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld will fit seamlessly between the pages of the beloved original series and hold the answers to questions you never knew you had!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Pat Olliffe and I were handed a daunting creative challenge," DeFalco said in a statement announcing the series. "We were asked to do a sequel/new tale of a classic Marvel story that first saw print 40 years ago and created ripples that are still felt throughout the universe today. Since we share a kinship with a certain web-swinger (and his family), we were also compelled to do a story that ripped to his core and defined his unique place in the Marvel Universe, while examining the budding relationship with his new black costume. With the aid of editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner, Pat and I constructed a tale that we believe has repercussions for today's readers and creative ripples that we hope will still be felt 40 years from now."

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1 (OF 4)

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Art by PAT OLLIFFE

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Saturday Morning Variant Cover by SEAN GALLOWAY

On Sale 11/22

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #2 (OF 4)

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Art by PAT OLLIFFE

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Saturday Morning Variant Cover by SEAN GALLOWAY

On Sale 12/27