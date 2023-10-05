Star Wars Comics Reveal Upcoming Life Day Covers

A fan-favorite bit of Star Wars lore is about to grace the pages of Marvel Comics. On Wednesday, Marvel debuted the first look at a string of Life Day-themed variant covers, which will be published across the publisher's November 2023 Star Wars comics. These covers, which are from artists Mike Del Mundo and Rod Reis, will pay homage to the yuletide holiday within the Star Wars universe. Del Mundo's cover will appear on Star Wars #40, which is released on Wednesday, November 1st. Meanwhile, Reis' will appear on Star Wars: Darth Vader #40 (Wednesday, November 8th), Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #38 (Wednesday, November 15th), and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #40 (Wednesday, November 22nd).

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

What Is Star Wars' Life Day?

In the Star Wars galaxy, Life Day is regarded to be a special element of Wookiee tradition, highlighting the important tenets of family, joy, and harmony. As the events of the Star Wars Holiday Special canonized, the event brings together a number of people each year, with the biggest ceremony of all being held at the Tree of Lie on the Wookiee's home planet, Kashyyyk.

More recently, Life Day has been acknowledged in tie-in books, as well as episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

What Is the Next Star Wars Movie?

The next Star Wars blockbuster is expected to be the currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy, which will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. Earlier this year, it was revealed that co-writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. In a recent interview with Yahoo! UK, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided an update on that film, and revealed that it will still be some time before a new version of the script is ready.

"We've been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," Kennedy explained in a recent interview. "So we've just got to a point now where we've got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he's come on board and we're going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we've been working on for quite a while. So we're getting close."

"There's never a time where something is just instantly suggested," Kennedy added. "It's such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further. We just didn't know how far out; we didn't know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea."

What do you think of these Life Day-themed Star Wars variant covers? Will you be adding any to your comic collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!