In 2023, Marvel Comics is celebrating 100 years of Disney in the Mighty Marvel Manner. As announced at D23 Expo in September, Disney100 will be the largest cross-company global celebration in the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of Marvel Entertainment since 2009. After Mickey Mouse and friends appeared on special covers of Amazing Fantasy #1000 to celebrate Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, variant covers featuring Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and more will be found on select upcoming issues of The Amazing Spider-Man.

"The variant program in honor of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel's past, present, and future through the classic What If lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel's most classic comic book covers," Marvel Comics said in a release. "These first-of-its-kind art pieces will see Disney's iconic characters immersed in the magic of Marvel storytelling as they pay homage to legendary moments in the Marvel Comics mythos, including Captain America assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers #4, as well as the groundbreaking debut issues of Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk."

Marvel's Disney100 variant covers will begin hitting stands with The Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #17 on January 11th. A total of 12 Disney/Marvel mash-up variant covers (also available in black and white versions) will be released each month throughout 2023 as part of the year-long Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

See the official solicitations and the first 3 of 12 Marvel Disney100 variant covers below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 DISNEY100 VARIANT

COVER by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

Colors by VALERIA DE SANCTIS (ARANCIA STUDIOS)

On Sale 1/11/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 DISNEY100 VARIANT

COVER by GIADA PERISSINOTTO

Colors by CHIARA DI FRANCIA (ARANCIA STUDIOS)

On Sale 2/8/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 DISNEY100 VARIANT

COVER by VITALE MANGIATORDI

Colors by VALERIA DE SANCTIS (ARANCIA STUDIOS)

On Sale 3/8/23