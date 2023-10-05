Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sees Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales suit up in more than 65 different customizable costumes — and starting in November, some of those variant Spider-Man suits will dress the covers of Marvel Comics. Ahead of PlayStation and Insomniac's exclusive suit reveals at New York Comic Con on October 12th, Marvel released its full lineup of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 variant covers showcasing the 10 new Spider-Man costumes that players can unlock when the hotly-anticipated game swings onto PS5 consoles on October 20th.

Joining the previously revealed Arachknight Suit (and three color variants) for Peter and the Shadow Spider Suit (and three color variants) for Miles, the lineup features five new suits for each web-head designed by artists across comics, films, and PlayStation Studios:

Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker Spider-Man Suits

Aurantia Suit (designed by Raf Grassetti)

Apunkalyptic Suit (designed by Jerad Marantz)

Tactical Suit (designed by Joel Mandish)

Stone Monkey (designed by Victoria Ying)

25th Century Suit (designed by Anthony Francisco)

Spider-Man 2: Miles Morales Spider-Man Suits



EnC0ded Suit (designed by Kris Anka)

Biomechanical Suit (designed by Jerad Marantz)

Tokusatsu Suit (designed by Julia Blattman)

Agimat Suit (designed by Anthony Francisco)

Red Spectre Suit (designed by Sweeney Boo)

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 variant covers series, which you can see below, will cover upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Superior Spider-Man, Venom, and the Gang War crossover event prelude Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First Strike #1.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover Suits



On Sale 11/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37 Apunkalyptic Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Jerad Marantz

On Sale 11/15

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1 Aurantia Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Raf Grassetti

On Sale 11/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38 Stone Monkey Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Victoria Ying

On Sale 11/29

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE #1 Red Spectre Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Sweeney Boo

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #12 Biomechanical Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Jerad Marantz

On Sale 12/6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 Tactical Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Joel Mandish

VENOM #28 Tokusatsu Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Julia Blattman

On Sale 12/13

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 Agimat Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Anthony Francisco

On Sale 12/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 25th Century Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Anthony Francisco

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #2 Encoded Suit Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Variant Cover by Kris Anka