Doctor Strange Teases a New Role for Wong in the Marvel Universe

It appears Wong has been filling out some resumes and applying to different job applications. Wong is mostly known for being a loyal ally to Doctor Strange, watching over the Sanctum Santorum while also providing backup for the Sorcerer Supreme. However, Benedict Wong's portrayal of Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly raised the hero's profile, where he has taken on Nick Fury's role of appearing across several Marvel Studios properties. Comic book Wong's profile is getting an added boost this June, with the cover of Doctor Strange #4 teasing Wong, Agent of W.A.N.D.

Marvel released Alex Ross' cover of Doctor Strange #4, which has Wong front and center. The bottom of the cover has the text, "Wong, Agent of W.A.N.D.," alluding to Wong's new role in the Marvel Universe. The press release also states that "Wong steps up to lead a new covert mystical unit this June!" so that pretty much gives away exactly what Wong will be up to come summertime. With Doctor Strange back from the dead and reunited with his wife Clea, Wong is free to take on a leadership role with S.H.I.E.L.D.'s secret magic division.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Exclusive Preview of Doctor Strange #1

ComicBook.com had the exclusive preview of Doctor Strange #1 by Jed MacKay, Pasqual Ferry, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit. We pick things up on a random Saturday, with Stephen Strange and Clea enjoying a relaxing day in bed sipping beverages. Clea's drink is in a typical cup, while Doctor Strange appears to be dabbling in some form of mystical drink. His inner monologue states he's in no rush for an early grave so soon after coming back to life. But once Sunday comes, Strange and Clea are back in their mystical outfits, flying off to see about another incident.

A news report states the UK government and Aggamon, the Lord of the Purple Dimension, have reached an agreement to send alien refugees from Kalumesh to Aggamon's realm. Strange and Clea arrive at the Cornwall refugee camp to stop the soldiers from shipping out the refugees. Our heroes want to stop the refugees from being sent to live under a warlord like Aggamon. Doctor Strange then offers up his Sanctum Santorum as a place the refugees can stay. They then prepare to enter the Purple Dimension to rescue the remaining refugees from Aggamon.

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Andy MacDonald, Doctor Strange #4 goes on sale June 14th.