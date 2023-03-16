Doctor Strange Is Back From the Dead in a Preview of New Marvel Series (Exclusive)

Marvel's new Doctor Strange series reveals what the Sorcerer Supreme is up to after cheating death. The five-issue Death of Doctor Strange series killed off Stephen Strange, with his wife Clea stepping up to take on the role of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Universe. The self-titled Strange series saw Clea fighting resurrected heroes and villains, along with members of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s secret magic division, called W.A.N.D. By the time the series concluded, Doctor Strange was resurrected, and he and Clea went off to live happily ever after. So after watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and seeing Charlize Theron's Clea make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Doctor Strange and Clea are reunited as a team in the comics to take on all-new challenges.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Doctor Strange #1 by Jed MacKay, Pasqual Ferry, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit. We pick things up on a random Saturday, with Stephen Strange and Clea enjoying a relaxing day in bed sipping beverages. Clea's drink is in a typical cup, while Doctor Strange appears to be dabbling in some form of mystical drink. His inner monologue states he's in no rush for an early grave so soon after coming back to life. But once Sunday comes, Strange and Clea are back in their mystical outfits, flying off to see about another incident.

A news report states the UK government and Aggamon, the Lord of the Purple Dimension, have reached an agreement to send alien refugees from Kalumesh to Aggamon's realm. Strange and Clea arrive at the Cornwall refugee camp to stop the soldiers from shipping out the refugees. Our heroes want to stop the refugees from being sent to live under a warlord like Aggamon. Doctor Strange then offers up his Sanctum Santorum as a place the refugees can stay. They then prepare to enter the Purple Dimension to rescue the remaining refugees from Aggamon.

Doctor Strange Creators on Launching a New Series

"After Death of Doctor Strange, after Strange, we open the next act in our ongoing saga of the Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange #1!" Jed MacKay said when Doctor Strange was announced. "It's been really exciting to have the opportunity to not only continue exploring the magical side of the Marvel Universe with the inhabitants of 177A Bleecker Street, but to follow the lives of the Stranges as the last year and a half has put them through the wringer. Pasqual has been putting together a truly magical book, and I'm super psyched to show people what's in store for Stephen and Clea Strange- and of course, we won't be giving them any time off after recent events..."

"When I started working for Marvel, there were three comics I had always wanted to draw: Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange," Pasqual Ferry said. "Why Doctor Strange? Because his stories include all the elements I love as an artist—the fantasy, science fiction, and imagination. Above all, the fact that I could look at Steve Ditko's work as a reference really motivates me! When he drew Doctor Strange, all the utopian and imaginary sceneries were incredible. So this is a very special moment in my career, and I'm looking forward to seeing where the character is going to take us with this new narrative. I know a lot of artists, including myself, consider Doctor Strange a challenge, like there is a need to add something new to the character because it offers you that possibility. For me, Doctor Strange is a big challenge, but I embrace it."

The exclusive preview of Doctor Strange #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, March 22nd.