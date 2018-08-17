Dr. Horrible And Captain Hammer Face Off In ‘Best Friends Forever’ Variant

Dark Horse is returning to the world of Dr. Horrible for a new one-shot adventure, and we’ve got a new look at a gorgeous variant cover from Francesco Francavilla.

Francavilla’s cover is for the upcoming one-shot Dr. Horrible: Best Friends Forever, which will call on the two…frenemies we’ll call them to team up and help Hourglass out of a messy situation. As you can see in the cover below, that isn’t an easy feat, at least from the gun that Dr. Horrible’s got pointed at Captain Hammer.

According to Joss Whedon, maybe he’s just a bit annoyed that the universe isn’t called the Horribleverse.

“What a pleasure it is to be back in this world, putting words into these characters’ mouths and saying, ‘say these words, mouths’ and then they do,” said Whedon. “Each member of the Hammerverse—sorry, Doc, that’s what it’s called, he registered it—is a delightful, bigger than life character, but more importantly, on a very human level, they’re idiots. You will thrill to their adventures and weep for their pain, or maybe not weep, maybe just, I don’t know, itchy nose. Based on Actual Events.”

You can find the description of Dr. Horrible: Best Friends Forever below, which is written by Whedon and drawn by Jose Maria Beroy and Sara Soler with colors by Dan Jackson. Fabio Moon and Francavilla provide covers.

“In Dr. Horrible: Best Friends Forever, the time temptress herself, HOURGLASS, is in dire trouble and turns to that team of famous best friends, Dr. Horrible and Captain Hammer, who are best friends, yes they’ve always been best friends why are you giving me that look?”

You can also find out more about this wonderful world in the Dr. Horrible one-shot from Dark Horse, which explores how he became a villain in the first place. You can find the official description for that below.

“From the Joss Whedon-helmed webmovieDr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog comes the origin story of the next greatest supervillain of all time . . . DR. HORRIBLE!

In this one-shot comic, Zack Whedon and artist Joelle Jones (Token) establish how a young, impressionable, but brilliant Dr. Horrible was drawn into a world of crime. Readers are reacquainted with the charming, brawny, crime-fighting superhero extraordinaire Captain Hammer when Dr. Horrible crosses paths with his greatest enemy in an all-out showdown of immeasurable proportions. Special guest appearances include Dr. Horrible’s love interest, Penny; his sidekick, Moist; and a meter man.

Fans of Joss Whedon and the smash-hit musical Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog will not want to miss this!”

The Dr. Horrible: Best Friends Forever one-shot hits comic stores on November 14th.