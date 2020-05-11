Dune Prequel House Atreides Adaptation Announced

✖

Boom! Studios is getting into the Dune business. On Monday, the publisher announced that it has acquired the right to the Dune prequel novel Dune: House Atreides. Original authors Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert will adapt the 1999 novel into a 12-issue comic book miniseries. The novel's story is set 30 years before the events of Frank Herbert's original Dune, published in 1965, which is getting a new film adaptation this year from Denis Villeneuve. The story is set during the early days of the rule of Baron Harkonennen, the primary antagonist of the original Dune novel. It begins with Pardot Kynes traveling to Arrakis to research the origin of spice. Around the same time, the child Duncan Idaho escaping slavery.

"It's been more than 20 years since Brian and I published House Atreides, the first of our new novels set in Frank Herbert's Dune universe," Kevin J. Anderson said in a statement. "We loved exploring all the possibilities Frank created for us, and those books introduced a whole new audience to Dune. Now, in adapting House Atreides into a vibrant graphic format, it's like rediscovering the story and the world all over again. So much of the novel is visually driven, the union of comics and House Atreides is a natural."

Boom! CEO and founder Ross Richie added, "There are few novels in modern history with bigger impact and continued relevance than Dune, so it's an honor for Boom! Studios — and for me — to be a part of sharing this unforgettable world with readers."

Dune: House Atreides will be published in conjunction with Herbert Properties LLC and Abrams ComicArts, which is adapting Frank Herbert's original Dune novel into a series of three graphic novels starting this fall. Brian Herbert and Anderson are working on that project as well, teaming with artists Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín. The graphic novels will feature covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, who provided the art for Marvel Comics' adaptation of David Lynch's 1984 Dune movie.

The first of Villeneuve's two planned Dune movies is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18th. The film's ensemble cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

There is also a Dune television series, Dune: The Sisterhood, in the works from Legendary Television for HBO Max. Villeneuve is set to direct the show's pilot.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.